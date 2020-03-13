Life after esports and growing your games business - FREE online panel sessions

It's our pleasure to announce the first KAST Sessions in association with PGC Digital.

The world's biggest games and tech conferences may not be happening this month, but that doesn't mean you have to miss out on valuable advice from industry leaders. Covering esports and business development, these two online panels bring leading speakers and panelists direct to your screen.

11:00am PST, Wedneday March 18th

Life After Esports

Thousands of gamers are battling to be at the top of the competitive esports rankings, but what happens when the games are over and you want to turn your gaming career into a professional one?

Our panelists have been top players in the esports field and have turned their winning gaming experience into successful companies. Johnathan “Fatal1ty” Wendel, Justin Weissberg and Jeff Chau will share their experiences in going from top gamers to top business executives with our audience. They will offer insight into their journey and how others can make that transition.

Panelists:

FATAL1TY, Johnathan Wendel, Founder and CEO

Johnathan Wendel, Founder and CEO GameGether, Jeff Chau, CEO & Founder

Jeff Chau, CEO & Founder Kast, Justin Weissberg, Co-founder, Chairman & President

Justin Weissberg, Co-founder, Chairman & President TBC

11:00am PST, Thursday March 19

Game Development Business: Grow Or Hire?

With the many challenges facing startup founders, the choice between building an in-house development studio versus hiring an outsourced team is a difficult one, but it's a core decision when creating your studio. Whether you’re a first-time indie start-up or an experienced veteran, you want to build your game fast, keep the quality high, and the costs low.

It’s hard to recommend one approach for all cases, as every project has its own requirements and factors to consider. In this panel, we’ll talk about the pros and cons of these two approaches to game development and some give some advice on which direction could be right for you.

Panelists:

Games for Change Accelerator (G4CA), Margaret Wallace, General Manager

Margaret Wallace, General Manager Gameshastra, Matt Scibilia, Executive Producer

Matt Scibilia, Executive Producer Mobile Game Doctor, Dave Rohrl

Dave Rohrl TBC

Expert insight, free and online

Access to view both online panels of leading experts is completely free - but you will need to register in advance.

About the organisers

Kast is the online hangout platform for friends that want to play together, watch together, and be together.

Kast empowers individuals to live-share experiences, engage, and build relationships with like-minded people.

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital is the new online conference from Steel Media, the publishers of leading mobile games business portal PocketGamer.biz.

Since 2014, the Pocket Gamer Connects conference series has welcomed over 25,000 industry professionals for expert talks and unparalleled networking.