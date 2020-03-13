News

Niantic postpones Pokemon GO community day and rolls out update to help self-isolation

Niantic postpones Pokemon GO community day and rolls out update to help self-isolation
By , Staff Writer

Niantic has postponed its upcoming Pokemon GO community day due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The event was expected to take place on March 15th and would have seen the psychic cat Abra take the spotlight, however this has now been moved to an unknown date.

Furthermore, the US developer has rolled out a number of protective measures to help keep players occupied among the current pandemic.

Trainers can purchase a one-time bundle of 30 Incense for one PokeCoin in-game, which will see Pokemon appear nearby for one hour and effectively help people to not leave their house.

Niantic has also halved the hatch distance for Eggs when placed into an Incubator as well, and made it so PokeStops will drop Gifts more frequently.

Increased spawns

Finally, general Pokemon habitats will spawn more of the digital creatures, with Pokemon appearing in the wild increasing too.

All of these measures are effective immediately and will be in place until further notice, likely until the coronavirus pandemic ends.

Niantic recently commemorated a mural in Pokemon GO via a Pokestop dedicated to deceased US YouTuber Desmond 'Etika' Amofah.

We also spoke to Niantic head of developer relations Kellee Santiago on empowering others to make unique games as part of our Jobs in Games series.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is the staff writer for PocketGamer.biz and also a member of the Pocket Gamer Podcast. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999 talking about Smash Bros. and everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes.

Related Articles

News Jan 29th, 2020

Niantic rolls out Pokemon GO Battle League preseason worldwide

News Jan 10th, 2020

Pokemon GO evolves to best year ever at $894 million in revenue from 2019

News Sep 6th, 2019

Niantic settles trespassing lawsuit three years after Pokemon Go launched

News Sep 5th, 2019

Update: Pokemon Go has best month for revenue in three years

as News Apr 4th, 2019

Niantic details worldwide summer events for Pokemon Go in 2019

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies