Join over 1,000 developers for Games Gathering Conference 2020 Odessa on July 4th

This year, on July 4th, the summer Games Gathering Conference in Odessa will be held for the second time.

More than 1000 game developers from 30 different countries will attend conference. More than 40 interesting and useful reports, round tables and discussion panels, sponsorship booths of the leading companies in the industry and creative indie showcase are waiting for you.

Games Gathering is a perfect platform for finding new business partners and talented employees, for communicating with potential employers and old friends. It is contests and battles with valuable prizes, live communication with gamedev stars and a unique event not only for the gaming industry of Ukraine, but also for all of Eastern Europe.

Games Gathering Conference 2020 Odessa is the opportunity to combine business with pleasure. You can, not only have time to sunbathe and dance at beach parties on the Black Sea shore, but also spend time for the benefit of yourself and your business.

Do not miss the opportunity to become part of the coolest summer gamedev events!

We are waiting for you!

Register here - http://ggconference.com/en/#registration