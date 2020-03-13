Apple's WWDC 2020 will use an online-only format

The Apple Worldwide Developers Conference 2020 (WWDC) in June will have a digital-only format.

Due to the new online format, Apple will donate $1 million to organisations in San Jose to make up the associated revenue loss for digitalisation of the event. The firm has cited the coronavirus pandemic as one of its reasons for the move.

"We are delivering WWDC 2020 this June in an innovative way to millions of developers around the world, bringing the entire developer community together with a new experience," said Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing Phil Schiller.

"The current health situation has required that we create a new WWDC 2020 format that delivers a full program with an online keynote and sessions, offering a great learning experience for our entire developer community, all around the world. We will be sharing all of the details in the weeks ahead."

To the future

The event is designed to offer developers new insights and tools on top of news for consumers. Further information on what will be included will be detailed between now and June.

"With all of the new products and technologies we've been working on, WWDC 2020 is going to be big," said Apple senior vice president of software engineering Craig Federighi.

"I look forward to our developers getting their hands on the new code and interacting in entirely new ways with the Apple engineers building the technologies and frameworks that will shape the future across all Apple platforms."

Going digital

Apple is not the first company to turn to an online format due to recent health concerns. As GDC has been cancelled, the event organisers will stream recorded talks from the event speakers.

Microsoft and Ubisoft have also turned to digital means for conferences in the summer. The companies announced their intentions following the cancellation of E3.

The BAFTA Game Awards has also adopted the digital format due to Covid-19 concerns.