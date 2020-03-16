News

Gamescom organisers confirm trade show is still happening

By , Editor - PC Games Insider

The organisers of Cologne video games trade show Gamescom have said that the event will still take place in August.

In an update posted to Twitter, the organisers said that it is taking the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak seriously but were confident that Gamescom would still take place later this year.

The city of Cologne banned gatherings of more than 1,000 people on March 10th, a measure that is in effect until April 10th, 2020.

"Continuing as planned"

Gamescom's organisers point out that the show isn't affected by this restriction, though of course this could be extended depending on how the outbreak continues to fare.

Gamescom is currently scheduled to take place between August 25th to August 29th, 2020

The coronavirus outbreak has already seen the cancellation of GDC, E3Minecraft Festival and Eve Fanfest, among others, while both Rezzed and Reboot Develop Blue have both been postponed until later this year.

Furthermore, the ongoing pandemic has resulted in the BAFTA Game Awards to become an online-only event. 

