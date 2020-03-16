News

Apple closes all its retails stores outside China

By , Staff Writer

Tech giant Apple has closed all of its retail stores worldwide outside of China to help contain Covid-19.

As reported by Bangkok Post, the stores will close on March 27th in an attempt to prevent further people from contracting the coronavirus.

Employees will still be paid, and those that can work from home will be allowed to do so. The American firm has around 500 stores globally.

The majority of the firm's retail stores are in the US - combined with Apple's website and direct sales, they account for 31 per cent of the $260 billion Apple made in sales for the year ending in September 2019.

Going digital

Last week, Apple confirmed that its Worldwide Developers Conference 2020 (WWDC) would use an online-only format.

Due to health and safety concerns posed by Covid-19, more organisers and companies are looking at digital events. The BAFTA Game Awards has adopted the format. GDC organisers have chosen to stream the event's content following its cancellation.

As a result of E3 being cancelled, multiple companies, including Microsoft and Ubisoft, are looking at digital events to replace it.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

