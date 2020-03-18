News

Pokemon Home generated $2.6 million in user spending worldwide in its first month

By , Staff Writer

Pokemon Home grossed $2.6 million in user spending in its first month of release, according to estimates from Sensor Tower.

The US accounted for 38.5 per cent of the revenue earned – $1 million, to be exact. Furthermore, Japan spent $867,000, one-third of the total spendings.

Since its launch on February 12th, the cloud-based service has been downloaded 2.3 million times across both the App Store and Google Play.

Yet again, the app proved most popular in the US, which was responsible for 695,000 installs – 30.2 per cent of the total downloads. In second was Japan, which accounted for 19.4 per cent of installs with a total of 446,000 in the country.

In terms of subscriptions, the one-month Premium Plan for $2.99 proved most popular. The 12-month plan was the second most popular choice, with the three-month program in third at $4.99.

Home comfort

Upon release last month, for both mobile and Switch, a free version of the service was rolled out. However, it only offers players storage for 30 Pokemon, while the premium versions offer up to 6,000.

One week after launch, the app brought in around $1.8 million in revenue – the US was responsible for 40.1 per cent.

