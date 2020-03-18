Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #1: Meet the sponsors

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #1 is less than three weeks away, and we're busy making sure our first online-only conference is as good as we can make it.

For those of you who don't know, PG Connects Digital #1 is the best of our Pocket Gamer Connects conferences in an online form, with an entire week of talks, meetings, and pitch events from April 6th to the 10th.

If you haven't already got your tickets, now is the time to pick them up.

But we couldn't have done this alone. Without the help of our generous sponsors, PG Connects Digital #1 simply wouldn't exist, so we'd like to dedicate some time to thanking them for helping us produce the next evolution of our world-renowned conference series.

So without further ado, please meet our sponsors!

AWS

AWS - sponsors of the Live Ops Landscape track

Amazon Game Tech brings together solutions from across Amazon, for every stage in your game's lifecycle. Whether you're building a connected game, deploying dedicated servers, or looking to reach more players, we’re here to help you succeed. To learn more visit: gametech.amazon.com

Fyber

Fyber - sponsors of the Monetiser track

Fyber is a global technology company, developing a next generation monetization platform for mobile publishers. Fyber combines proprietary technologies and expertise in mediation, RTB, video, and audience segmentation to create holistic solutions that shape the future of the app ecosystem.

IronSource

IronSource - sponsors of The Growth Track

In today’s oversaturated media landscape, engaged or ‘lean forward’ media moments are infinitely more valuable. By providing monetization technologies for engaged media properties, ironSource is there at every one of those ‘lean forward’ moments, powering next-generation advertising which reaches billions of consumers worldwide.

SuperSonic

SuperSonic - sponsors of the Game Maker Insights track

Supersonic Studios is a mobile game publisher and studio headquartered in Tel Aviv. Our DNA is partner-first, and our goal is always to help our partners grow. We’re a tight-knit group of game designers, animators, analysts, product managers, engineers, and monetization and marketing managers, who have anywhere between 300 to 540 games on our phones at all times (only because that’s the limit). We dream in pixels and breathe out fire. Let’s team up.

Thanks again to all of our sponsors