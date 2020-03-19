Sky: Children of the Light and Untitled Goose Game triumph at GDC Awards 2020

The Game Developer Choice Awards 2020 have taken place with House House's Untitled Goose Game walking away with Game of the Year.
Hosted by Kim Swift, the event took place in an online stream following the postponement of GDC due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
It was a decent showing for mobile all around as Sky: Children of the Light from thatgamecompany earned itself the Audience Award, while Triband's What the Golf swung its way to the Best Mobile Game prize.
Pioneer and Ambassador
Two of the biggest nods of the night went to Roberta Williams and Kate Edwards, who were given the Pioneer Award and Ambassador Award respectively.
Prior to the show, the Independent Games Festival Awards were broadcast, with Apple Arcade hit Mutazione scoring the top prize for Excellence in Audio.
The full list of winners for the GDC 2020 awards can be seen below:
Best Audio
Control - Remedy Entertainment
Best Debut
Disco Elysium - ZA/UM
Best Design
Baba is You - Hempul
Best Mobile Game
What the Golf? - Triband
Innovation Award
Baba is You - Hempuli
Best Narrative
Disco Elysium - ZA/UM
Best Technology
Control - Remedy Entertainment
Best Visual Art
Control - Remedy Entertainment
Best VR/AR Game
Vader Immortal - ILMxLAB
Audience Award
Sky: Children of the Light - thatgamecompany
Game of the Year
Untitled Goose Game - House House
Pioneer Award
Roberta Williams
Ambassador Award
Kate Edwards
House House has certainly earned itself a memorable year winning several awards, including Game of the Year at DICE Awards 2020.
PG Connects Digital #1 is the best of our Pocket Gamer Connects conference in an online form, with an entire week of talks, meetings, and pitch events taking place from April 6th to the 10th. You can register for the online event here.
Comments
Login to to leave a comment Or click here to register
Forgot password?
Password Reset
To reset your pass, please enter your email below and submit. Your new password will then be emailed to you.
You can change this pass at any time on the "edit profile" link when logged in.
Got your password?