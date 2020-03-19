Sky: Children of the Light and Untitled Goose Game triumph at GDC Awards 2020

The Game Developer Choice Awards 2020 have taken place with House House's Untitled Goose Game walking away with Game of the Year.

Hosted by Kim Swift, the event took place in an online stream following the postponement of GDC due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

It was a decent showing for mobile all around as Sky: Children of the Light from thatgamecompany earned itself the Audience Award, while Triband's What the Golf swung its way to the Best Mobile Game prize.

Pioneer and Ambassador

Two of the biggest nods of the night went to Roberta Williams and Kate Edwards, who were given the Pioneer Award and Ambassador Award respectively.

Prior to the show, the Independent Games Festival Awards were broadcast, with Apple Arcade hit Mutazione scoring the top prize for Excellence in Audio.

The full list of winners for the GDC 2020 awards can be seen below:

Best Audio

Control - Remedy Entertainment

Best Debut

Disco Elysium - ZA/UM

Best Design

Baba is You - Hempul

Best Mobile Game

What the Golf? - Triband

Innovation Award

Baba is You - Hempuli

Best Narrative

Disco Elysium - ZA/UM

Best Technology

Control - Remedy Entertainment

Best Visual Art

Control - Remedy Entertainment

Best VR/AR Game

Vader Immortal - ILMxLAB

Audience Award

Sky: Children of the Light - thatgamecompany

Game of the Year

Untitled Goose Game - House House

Pioneer Award

Roberta Williams

Ambassador Award

Kate Edwards

House House has certainly earned itself a memorable year winning several awards, including Game of the Year at DICE Awards 2020.

