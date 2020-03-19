Early Bird ends today for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #1

As part of our ongoing commitment to support the global games industry - especially in the current climate - we have created the first-ever Pocket Gamer Connects Digital, taking place on April 6th-10th.

It’s a new virtual event combining much of the magic of our live events, including seminars, networking and fringe events.

Seminars: For the first three days of April 6th-8th, you'll be able to view 40+ live-streamed interactive presentations from 100 expert speakers across seven insightful tracks. All available later as video on demand for you to watch at your convenience.

You can read more about confirmed speakers from Rovio, King, Super Evil Megacorp and more in our preview article. And that's only the beginning - we'll bring you more news about our latest speakers soon.

If you'd like to join the talented roster of speakers for PGC Digital, please sign up using our Speaker Submission form or email patty.toledo@steelmedianetwork.com.

Networking: As one of the expected 750+ delegates, you will have around-the-clock access to the all-new online meeting system with built-in audio/video conferencing for all five days. So you can connect with other attendees to meet, discuss, do deals and make plans at a time that suits you.

Fringe events: We'll also host online variants of our celebrated fringe events that bring together specific groups with specific needs. Use these links to express interest in taking part in Publisher Speedmatch (All) and Big Indie Pitch (Dev).

Please note: there may be an additional fee for publishers to guarantee inclusion in fringe events.

Book now and save!

We'll reveal more about this exciting new online-only event soon, but tickets are already available now at Early Bird prices - ends midnight TONIGHT, Thursday March 19th.

And right now, we're also offering a further 10% discount - just use code SAVEONLINEMC10 when you book your tickets.

NB: We have a limited number of free passes solely for small indie developers. If you would like to apply for one of these complimentary passes, please use this form. Not every applicant will be successful; to guarantee your access, we advise booking now.