Adjust hires Ville Mikkola to head up the Coalition Against Ad Fraud

Cybersecurity firm Adjust has hired Ville Mikkola as head of the Coalition Against Ad Fraud (CAAF).

In 2019, ad fraud claimed $42 billion of the money generated through ads. The CAAF was founded by Adjust to combat this problem.

Mikkola's new role makes him responsible for the strategy and global development of CAAF. Previously, he worked as director of operations at Glispa – an ad tech company – and YeahMobi managing director for Europe.

Currently, the CAAF has 30 members – ironSource, Liftoff, TapJoy, CrossInstall, Vungle, Moloco, Jampp, AdColony, Fyber and more.

"With mobile ad spend continuing to break records, performance ad fraud is a problem that advertisers and networks can no longer afford to ignore," said Paul H. Müller, co-founder and CTO of Adjust.

"Our network of trusted partners plays an integral role in providing accurate, actionable and fraud-free data for our clients. We're thrilled to welcome Ville to the team, and look forward to working with him to move our CAAF mission forward."

Further hires

Earlier this month, Adjust hired Kelly Mullins and Bill Gerber as global director of agency partnerships and head of enterprise sales in the US respectively.

In January 2020, Bill Kiriakis and Silvia Buermann were hired as senior vice president of sales and vice president of global sales operations respectively. That same month, Adjust teamed up with Unity becoming its first mobile measurement partner.

