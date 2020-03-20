GDC moved to three-day event in Summer 2020

The organisers of the Game Developers Conference (GDC) have unveiled a replacement for the previously postponed event with GDC Summer.

The three-day event will be devoted to celebrating the "art, craft and business" of game development, as well as featuring industry expert sessions, microtalks and fireside chats.

A new two-day experience will also take place on the show floor where business meetings and mixing will be the main incentive.

GDC Summer will take place from August 4th to 6th at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, California.

2021 and beyond

"This program enables GDC as an organisation to reach areas of the industry previously untapped due to space restrictions," reads the announcement.

"GDC Summer will give the game development community a chance to come together in a way that hasn’t currently been possible due to COVID-19. Safety remains the GDC organisers' paramount concern and the GDC team will continue to monitor the latest information from health officials to ensure a safe and compelling event for everyone at GDC Summer, GDC 2021 and beyond."

The games industry has already come together to help developers affected by GDC's postponement with alternative events and relief funds.

