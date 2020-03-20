News

Mobile game players in the US spent an average of $53.80 in 2019

Mobile game players in the US spent an average of $53.80 in 2019
By , Staff Writer

Mobile game users in the US spent an average of $53.80 per device or 54 per cent of total consumer spends in 2019, according to Sensor Tower.

This number grew 22 per cent year-on-year from $44 in 2018 and another 22 per cent from the $36 on average spent in 2017.

As a whole per iOS device, consumer spending in the US reached an estimated $100 for the first time, with the average amount spent on in-app purchases and premium apps.

For active iPhones, iOS games witnessed a rise of 134 per cent from 2015, now equalling to an average of $31 per user.

YouTube growth

The only type of media that grew more than mobile games were photo and video, which includes the likes of YouTube and PicsArt. This represented $6.30 or 6.3 per cent of the $100 average spent by iOS users in the US.

It's expected that as more mobile games and general apps adapt to the subscription model for monetisation that the iOS ecosystem will continue to grow hugely.

Sensor Tower data recently confirmed that Pokemon Home generated $2.6 million in user spending worldwide in its first month.

PG Connects Digital #1 is the best of our Pocket Gamer Connects conference in an online form, with an entire week of talks, meetings, and pitch events taking place from April 6th to the 10th. You can register for the online event here.

Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is the staff writer for PocketGamer.biz and also a member of the Pocket Gamer Podcast. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999 talking about Smash Bros. and everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes.

Related Articles

News Sep 5th, 2019

Update: Pokemon Go has best month for revenue in three years

1 News Mar 20th, 2020

Exclusive: Google mobile downloads suggest Stadia has sold 107,000 units in the last two months

News Jan 10th, 2020

Pokemon GO evolves to best year ever at $894 million in revenue from 2019

as News Sep 11th, 2019

Weekly global mobile games charts: Pokemon Masters tops US free App Store rank

2 as News Sep 10th, 2019

Sony’s Fate/Grand Order tops mobile revenue for August at $163 million

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies