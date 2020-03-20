News

MyTona pledges $500,000 to Russian hospitals amid coronavirus pandemic

By , Staff Writer

Russian developer MyTona has revealed it will donate ₽45 million ($500,000) with partners to hospitals in the country to help battle Covid-19 cases.

As revealed via the free-to-play firm's Facebook page (translated via PocketGamer.biz), the funds will be used to purchases lung ventilators, with many health authorities struggling to keep up with the current demand.

MyTona originally started in Yakutia, so is working with a number of undisclosed partners to help their local community during this difficult period.

Game community unite

This is one of a number of moves made by mobile game companies after hardware firm Razer vowed to manufacture one million surgical masks for health workers to help stop the spread of the virus.

The coronavirus has had huge effects on the industry since the pandemic began. Numerous game events scheduled, such as E3, GDC, Bitsummit, and more have been cancelled or postponed as a direct result.

PG Connects Digital #1 is the best of our Pocket Gamer Connects conference in an online form, with an entire week of talks, meetings, and pitch events taking place from April 6th to the 10th. You can register for the online event here.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is the staff writer for PocketGamer.biz and also a member of the Pocket Gamer Podcast. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999 talking about Smash Bros. and everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes.

