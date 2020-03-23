Pocket Gamer Connects goes Digital - here’s what you can expect for the debut of our online event!

Pocket Gamer Connects heads online-only for the week of April 6th to the 10th with Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #1, and it’s shaping up to be an impressive showing.
Over 750 professionals from around the world will switch on their computers and dive into our online system to connect with each other. From C-level executives to lone developers and students, we plan to deliver as much of the Connects experience you’ve come to love at our live events as we can.
That means seminars from global brands and industry leaders including AWS, Google, DICE, King, Rovio, Niantic, and Unreal Engine, as well as the chance to network with companies including AppLovin, Fyber, Ironsource, Zynga, NCSOFT, SuperSonic, and many more.
Read on to find out what awaits you a Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #1.
Tracks and speakers
Monday to Thursday, you’ll be able to select from a programme of great live video content full of expert insight and practical advice from 100 speakers across seven themed conference tracks. You’ll be able to watch the tracks live or catch up with recorded videos in your own time - and if you’re online while the speakers are performing, you’ll be able to interact live with them with questions and comments.
Below is a list of the tracks and their timings (all BST):
April 6th
Track 1 (9:00am to 11:00am, 5:00pm to 7:00pm): Growth
Sponsored by: IronSource
Speakers include:
- AppLovin, Eugen Quiring, Business Development / Publishing Manager
- Medal.tv, Aurora Berg, COO
- Imperia Online, Mariela Tzvetanova, CMO / CBDO
Track 2 (10:00am to 12:00pm, 6:00pm to 8:00pm): DevTool
Sponsored by: Unreal Engine
Speakers include:
- Unreal Engine, Alan Noon, Senior Engine Evangelist
- Zynga, Michelle del Rosario, Principal Software Engineer
- Riot Games, Leanne Loombe, Head of Riot Forge
April 7th
Track 1 (9:00am to 11:00am, 5:00pm to 7:00pm): Monetiser
Sponsored by: Fyber
Speakers include:
- Tamalaki, Martine Spaans, Owner
- Makers Fund, MIchael Cheung, Partner
- Play Ventures, Harri Manninen, Founding Partner
Track 2 (10:00am to 12:00pm, 6:00pm to 8:00pm): Game Maker Insights
Sponsored by: SuperSonic
Speakers include:
- King, Sabrina Carmona, Executive Producer
- Niantic, Laura Warner, Game Designer
- Recontact Games, Simay Dinc, Game Producer & Co-founder
April 8th
Track 1 (9:00am to 11:00am, 5:00pm to 7:00pm): Live Ops
Sponsored by: AWS Game Tech
Speakers include:
- Fundamentally Games, Oscar Clark, Co-founder
- East Side Games, Josh Nilson, CEO
- Nekki Games, Dmitry Pimenov, Executive Producer
Track 2 (10:00am to 12:00pm, 6:00pm to 8:00pm): Big Screen Gaming
Speakers include:
- DICE, Fawzi Mesmar, Head of Design
- Super Evil Megacorp, Taewon Yun, Chief Business Officer
- Sony Pictures, David Kim, Executive Director, Consumer Products, Interactive Games
April 9th
Track 1 (9:00am to 11:00am, 5:00pm to 7:00pm): Trends
Speakers include:
- Boomzap Entertainment, Chris Natsuume, Creative Director & Co-founder
- NBC Universal, Chris Heatherly, EVP, Games and Digital Platforms
- mixi, Langer Lee, Director
NOTE: These timings are subject to change.
We have lined up an incredible set of speakers for you, with more joining daily. You can find out more about them and what they are going to speak about here and here. We’ll reveal more speakers in the coming weeks, so make sure you keep your eyes peeled.
Around the clock, around the world
As part of the expected 750+ delegates, you will have access to the all-new online meeting system with built-in audio/video conferencing 24 hours a day for all five days. Connect with other attendees and organise meetings at times that suits you.
Connect with publishers and investors
Our ever-popular fringe events will also be making the jump online during the week commencing April 6th. Our Publisher SpeedMatch sessions pair developers speed-dating style with publishers. It's a great opportunity to have first contact meetings with new prospects.
And if you’re seeking investment, you can find that online with the Investor Connector! This event selects applicants for one-on-one meetings with investors and VCs looking to spend the right kind of money in the right sector. For developers looking for funding, apply here. For investors looking to get involved, fill out this form.
Note: there may be an additional fee for publishers to guarantee inclusion in fringe events.
Big Indie Pitch
Celebrating new indie games! Our world renowned indie pitching series, the Big Indie Pitch, goes online for the first time also, giving indie developers from all around the world the chance to pitch their games to a panel of industry experts for instant feedback and the possibility of winning editorial coverage worth thousands.
We are running two separate Big Indie Pitches for mobile developers, and PC & console developers.
Book your tickets now, save 10%
