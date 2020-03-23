Pocket Gamer Connects goes Digital - here’s what you can expect for the debut of our online event!

Pocket Gamer Connects heads online-only for the week of April 6th to the 10th with Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #1, and it’s shaping up to be an impressive showing.

Over 750 professionals from around the world will switch on their computers and dive into our online system to connect with each other. From C-level executives to lone developers and students, we plan to deliver as much of the Connects experience you’ve come to love at our live events as we can.

That means seminars from global brands and industry leaders including AWS, Google, DICE, King, Rovio, Niantic, and Unreal Engine, as well as the chance to network with companies including AppLovin, Fyber, Ironsource, Zynga, NCSOFT, SuperSonic, and many more.

Read on to find out what awaits you a Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #1.

Tracks and speakers

Monday to Thursday, you’ll be able to select from a programme of great live video content full of expert insight and practical advice from 100 speakers across seven themed conference tracks. You’ll be able to watch the tracks live or catch up with recorded videos in your own time - and if you’re online while the speakers are performing, you’ll be able to interact live with them with questions and comments.

Below is a list of the tracks and their timings (all BST):

April 6th

Track 1 (9:00am to 11:00am, 5:00pm to 7:00pm): Growth

Sponsored by: IronSource

Speakers include:

AppLovin , Eugen Quiring, Business Development / Publishing Manager

, Eugen Quiring, Business Development / Publishing Manager Medal.tv , Aurora Berg, COO

, Aurora Berg, COO Imperia Online, Mariela Tzvetanova, CMO / CBDO

Track 2 (10:00am to 12:00pm, 6:00pm to 8:00pm): DevTool

Sponsored by: Unreal Engine

Speakers include:

Unreal Engine , Alan Noon, Senior Engine Evangelist

, Alan Noon, Senior Engine Evangelist Zynga , Michelle del Rosario, Principal Software Engineer

, Michelle del Rosario, Principal Software Engineer Riot Games, Leanne Loombe, Head of Riot Forge

April 7th

Track 1 (9:00am to 11:00am, 5:00pm to 7:00pm): Monetiser

Sponsored by: Fyber

Speakers include:

Tamalaki , Martine Spaans, Owner

, Martine Spaans, Owner Makers Fund , MIchael Cheung, Partner

, MIchael Cheung, Partner Play Ventures, Harri Manninen, Founding Partner

Track 2 (10:00am to 12:00pm, 6:00pm to 8:00pm): Game Maker Insights

Sponsored by: SuperSonic

Speakers include:

King , Sabrina Carmona, Executive Producer

, Sabrina Carmona, Executive Producer Niantic , Laura Warner, Game Designer

, Laura Warner, Game Designer Recontact Games, Simay Dinc, Game Producer & Co-founder

April 8th

Track 1 (9:00am to 11:00am, 5:00pm to 7:00pm): Live Ops

Sponsored by: AWS Game Tech

Speakers include:

Fundamentally Games , Oscar Clark, Co-founder

, Oscar Clark, Co-founder East Side Games , Josh Nilson, CEO

, Josh Nilson, CEO Nekki Games, Dmitry Pimenov, Executive Producer

Track 2 (10:00am to 12:00pm, 6:00pm to 8:00pm): Big Screen Gaming

Speakers include:

DICE , Fawzi Mesmar, Head of Design

, Fawzi Mesmar, Head of Design Super Evil Megacorp , Taewon Yun, Chief Business Officer

, Taewon Yun, Chief Business Officer Sony Pictures, David Kim, Executive Director, Consumer Products, Interactive Games

April 9th

Track 1 (9:00am to 11:00am, 5:00pm to 7:00pm): Trends

Speakers include:

Boomzap Entertainment , Chris Natsuume, Creative Director & Co-founder

, Chris Natsuume, Creative Director & Co-founder NBC Universal , Chris Heatherly, EVP, Games and Digital Platforms

, Chris Heatherly, EVP, Games and Digital Platforms mixi, Langer Lee, Director

NOTE: These timings are subject to change.

We have lined up an incredible set of speakers for you, with more joining daily. You can find out more about them and what they are going to speak about here and here. We’ll reveal more speakers in the coming weeks, so make sure you keep your eyes peeled.

Around the clock, around the world

As part of the expected 750+ delegates, you will have access to the all-new online meeting system with built-in audio/video conferencing 24 hours a day for all five days. Connect with other attendees and organise meetings at times that suits you.

Connect with publishers and investors

Our ever-popular fringe events will also be making the jump online during the week commencing April 6th. Our Publisher SpeedMatch sessions pair developers speed-dating style with publishers. It's a great opportunity to have first contact meetings with new prospects.

And if you’re seeking investment, you can find that online with the Investor Connector! This event selects applicants for one-on-one meetings with investors and VCs looking to spend the right kind of money in the right sector. For developers looking for funding, apply here. For investors looking to get involved, fill out this form.

Note: there may be an additional fee for publishers to guarantee inclusion in fringe events.

Big Indie Pitch

Celebrating new indie games! Our world renowned indie pitching series, the Big Indie Pitch, goes online for the first time also, giving indie developers from all around the world the chance to pitch their games to a panel of industry experts for instant feedback and the possibility of winning editorial coverage worth thousands.

We are running two separate Big Indie Pitches for mobile developers, and PC & console developers.

Book your tickets now, save 10%

Join us for the first ever Pocket Gamer Connects Digital on April 6th to 10th. Make sure you don’t miss out on your 10% discount and book now.