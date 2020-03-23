News

Game Workers Unite says staff deserve greater security

Game Workers Unite says staff deserve greater security
By , Editor - PC Games Insider

Video games industry pressure group Game Workers Unite (GWU) has said that staff employed in the sector deserve greater job security.

In a post on Twitter (below), GWU said that it demands "flexible working hours, health care for everyone, sick pay, rent freezes and a more sustainable way of making games," in addition to hardware for staff.

This comes in the middle of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic which has seen huge shifts in the way that societies operate. In many countries around the world, governments and companies have stepped up their support for citizens who are unable to work during this period.

"Greater rights"

Game Workers Unite was rolled out in 2018 and has pushed for greater rights for staff working in the games industry. The UK chapter, Game Workers Unite UK, has become an official union and part of the gig economy workers union IWGB as of the end of 2018.

The story was originally published on PCGamesInsider.biz.

Tags:
Alex Calvin
Alex Calvin
Editor - PC Games Insider

Alex Calvin is a freelance journalist who writes about the business of games. He started out at UK trade paper MCV in 2013 and left as deputy editor over three years later. In June 2017, he was hired to launch PCGamesInsider.biz for Steel Media before departing the firm in October 2019.

He has also written for GamesIndustry.biz, VGC, Games London, The Observer/Guardian and Esquire UK.

Related Articles

Feature Mar 23rd, 2020

Games vs Covid-19: Mobile gaming sector yet to see a Covid-19 boost

News Mar 20th, 2020

MyTona pledges $500,000 to Russian hospitals amid coronavirus pandemic

as News Mar 20th, 2020

Razer commits to donating up to one million surgical masks to fight COVID-19

News Mar 19th, 2020

Playtika is donating its catered meals to local communities to help against the coronavirus

News Mar 19th, 2020

Evo 2020 is still happening

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies