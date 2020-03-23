Game Workers Unite says staff deserve greater security

Video games industry pressure group Game Workers Unite (GWU) has said that staff employed in the sector deserve greater job security.

In a post on Twitter (below), GWU said that it demands "flexible working hours, health care for everyone, sick pay, rent freezes and a more sustainable way of making games," in addition to hardware for staff.

This comes in the middle of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic which has seen huge shifts in the way that societies operate. In many countries around the world, governments and companies have stepped up their support for citizens who are unable to work during this period.

"Greater rights"

Game Workers Unite was rolled out in 2018 and has pushed for greater rights for staff working in the games industry. The UK chapter, Game Workers Unite UK, has become an official union and part of the gig economy workers union IWGB as of the end of 2018.

