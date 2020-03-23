Report: GameStop shuts its doors after claims it is "essential retail"

American retailer GameStop has finally closed its doors temporarily due to the coronavirus outbreak and will be offering a "delivery at the door" service at the few locations which remain open, according to Kotaku.

This follows reports that the firm told its staff that is "essential retail" amid the US government issuing orders for stores to close.

That's also according to Kotaku, which has seen an internal memo to staff, in which the company said that it should be exempt from the closures which are on the way. Store managers are apparently to tell law enforcement to call GameStop's corporate headquarters if they aren't satisfied that the shop is "essential".

The retailer was also reducing store hours, halting trade-ins until the end of the month and postponing events.

"Due to the products we carry that enable and enhance our customers' experience in working from home, we believe GameStop is classified as essential retail and therefore is able to remain open during this time," the memo said.

"We have received reports of local authorities visiting stores in an attempt to enforce closure despite our classification. Store Managers are approved to provide the document linked below to law enforcement as needed."

Revenue losses

GameStop isn't exactly in the best financial shape and the potential for lost revenue is probably a huge risk for the corporate giant. Nintendo vet Reggie Fils-Aimé recently joined the company's board, too.

The coronavirus pandemic has already impacted numerous events in the games space, including E3 and GDC. UK retailer GAME is staying open in the viral outbreak, with staff being given hand sanitiser and told to clean surfaces on a regular basis.

This story was first published on PCGamesInsider.biz.

Additional reporting by Ric Cowley.