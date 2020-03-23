Coin Master saw its best month for revenue ever in February 2020

Social casino title Coin Master experienced its best month ever for revenue in February 2020.

As reported by Superdata, Moon Active's game generated $87.1 million last month. It took eighth place in the chart for top-grossing mobile titles.

In January, it was revealed that Coin Master was the highest-grossing mobile game in Europe last year. Furthermore, it had generated $500 million by October 2019.

Mobile dominance

Last month, mobile revenue was up 16 per cent year-on-year, as opposed to PC and console, which both saw drops of 6 per cent and 22 per cent respectively.

In terms of revenue, Tencent's Honour of Kings topped the mobile chart. It was followed by King's Candy Crush Saga in second place and Playrix'sGardenscapes - New Acres in 3rd. Fourth place went to zombie title Last Shelter: Survival by Long Tech Network Limited.

Supercell's Clash of Clans closed out the top five. Earlier this month, the Finnish company soft-launched a new match-3 puzzler dubbed Hay Day Pop.