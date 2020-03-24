News

KamaGames and Hard Rock join forces to launch Hard Rock Blackjack

KamaGames and Hard Rock join forces to launch Hard Rock Blackjack
By , Contributing Editor

Social casino specialist KamaGames has announced it’s launched a new game Hard Rock Blackjack, in conjunction with the Hard Rock entertainment group.

Building on the experience gained operating its top grossing Pokerist game, Hard Rock Blackjack contains classic casino table games including blackjack, roulette, craps, baccarat, various modes of poker, plus slots and video poker.

These will be supported with a full liveops program of competitive tournaments and strong community elements backed with an in-game messenger and the ability to send gifts between players.

The game will also support 28 different languages.

"Partnering with KamaGames and their industry-leading technology in the social casino space gives us the opportunity to amplify the reach of our social casino portfolio with best-in-class casino gameplay and global availability," commented Hard Rock’s SVP Online Gaming & Sports Betting Kresimir Spajic.

KamaGames' CEO Andrey Kuznetsov added, "Using our expertise, which has been honed over many years in the social casino industry, we are confident that we have created a product that will offer true entertainment value for Hard Rock International customers."

Tags:
Jon Jordan
Jon Jordan
Contributing Editor

A Pocket Gamer co-founder, Jon is Contributing Editor at PG.biz which means he acts like a slightly confused uncle who's forgotten where he's left his glasses. As well as letters and cameras, he likes imaginary numbers and legumes.

Related Articles

News Jan 27th, 2020

KamaGames' Video Poker game boasts 49% Day-1 retention

Interview Jun 13th, 2019

Nine years on: Social casino specialist KamaGames on the evolution of Pokerist

News Mar 11th, 2019

Social casino dev KamaGames saw revenues soar 33% to $76.4m in 2018

News Jul 23rd, 2018

Social casino dev KamaGames claims 53% revenue growth in H1 2018

1 News Mar 14th, 2018

Social casino dev KamaGames’ revenues hit $57.5 million in 2017

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies