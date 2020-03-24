KamaGames and Hard Rock join forces to launch Hard Rock Blackjack

Social casino specialist KamaGames has announced it’s launched a new game Hard Rock Blackjack, in conjunction with the Hard Rock entertainment group.

Building on the experience gained operating its top grossing Pokerist game, Hard Rock Blackjack contains classic casino table games including blackjack, roulette, craps, baccarat, various modes of poker, plus slots and video poker.

These will be supported with a full liveops program of competitive tournaments and strong community elements backed with an in-game messenger and the ability to send gifts between players.

The game will also support 28 different languages.

"Partnering with KamaGames and their industry-leading technology in the social casino space gives us the opportunity to amplify the reach of our social casino portfolio with best-in-class casino gameplay and global availability," commented Hard Rock’s SVP Online Gaming & Sports Betting Kresimir Spajic.

KamaGames' CEO Andrey Kuznetsov added, "Using our expertise, which has been honed over many years in the social casino industry, we are confident that we have created a product that will offer true entertainment value for Hard Rock International customers."