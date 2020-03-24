Investor Connector at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #1 - applications end this Sunday

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital makes its debut on April 6th to 10th, and with it, the popular matchmaking event Investor Connector goes online.
This event pairs game companies - or individuals - with investors looking to spend the right kind of money in the right sector.
Running alongside Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #1’s meeting system, we will provide a special dedicated curated session for those signed up for this special event. Where pre-selected applicants can connect one-on-one with investors to discuss their potential involvement with one another.
So if you’re a developer seeking funding for a cool project you’ve been working on, make sure you sign up now, as the deadline for submissions is midnight Sunday, March 29th!
Confirmed investors:
- 1Up Ventures
- DC1ab
- Finstock Capital
- Flaregames GmbH
- Garena
- Hatinh Interactive
- Ingenious
- LVP
- Miniclip
- NHN Entertainment Corp.
- Niantic
- Nordea Startup & Growth
- Nordic Game Ventures
- Perfect World
- Play Ventures
- Pollen VC
- PROfounders Capital
- Rooks Nest Ventures
- Skystone Entertainment
- Super.com
- SuperScale
- Tencent
- Transcend Fund
- Triple Dragon
- Uken Games
- V2 Games
- Vectr Ventures
And if you’re an investor and would like to get involved, you can sign up using this form!
About Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #1
Sitting alongside our live events that you’ve come to know and love, Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #1 is our first online-only conference. Over 750 industry professionals from around the world will dive into our online system from their own computers to connect with each other. From C-level executives to lone developers and students, you can find them all there.
We have also lined up 100 expert speakers who will share their wonderful insight, analysis, experience and thoughts on seven tracks, which will be streamed and recorded. Additionally, we will be hosting digital versions of our fringe events as well as the Investor Connector:
