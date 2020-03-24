Ukie launches its own online wiki for the games industry

Trade body Ukie has launched an industry-specific online wiki dubbed Ukiepedia.

It is designed to collate facts, stats and further information for both the UK and global games industries. There is a specific section for Covid-19, where any relevant information about the pandemic and the games sector is being collected.

"Due to the current Coronavirus situation, Ukiepedia is temporarily collating a range of games industry-relevant resources, support and other content in relation to the outbreak," reads the Covid-19 description.

"We will endeavour to keep these as up to date as possible, but please continue to refer to official sources for the latest information."

Earlier this month, the trade body teamed up with specialist law firm Sheridans for a coronavirus hotline.

Last month, it was revealed that female representation in the games industry is 28 per cent – below the national average for the UK. However, the UK games industry employees more than 16,000 people, and it contributes $1.75 billion to the local economy.