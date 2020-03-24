Ukie launches its own online wiki for the games industry

Trade body Ukie has launched an industry-specific online wiki dubbed Ukiepedia.
It is designed to collate facts, stats and further information for both the UK and global games industries. There is a specific section for Covid-19, where any relevant information about the pandemic and the games sector is being collected.
"Due to the current Coronavirus situation, Ukiepedia is temporarily collating a range of games industry-relevant resources, support and other content in relation to the outbreak," reads the Covid-19 description.
"We will endeavour to keep these as up to date as possible, but please continue to refer to official sources for the latest information."
Make a difference
Earlier this month, the trade body teamed up with specialist law firm Sheridans for a coronavirus hotline.
Last month, it was revealed that female representation in the games industry is 28 per cent – below the national average for the UK. However, the UK games industry employees more than 16,000 people, and it contributes $1.75 billion to the local economy.
