News

Ukie launches its own online wiki for the games industry

Ukie launches its own online wiki for the games industry
By , Staff Writer

Trade body Ukie has launched an industry-specific online wiki dubbed Ukiepedia.

It is designed to collate facts, stats and further information for both the UK and global games industries. There is a specific section for Covid-19, where any relevant information about the pandemic and the games sector is being collected.

"Due to the current Coronavirus situation, Ukiepedia is temporarily collating a range of games industry-relevant resources, support and other content in relation to the outbreak," reads the Covid-19 description.

"We will endeavour to keep these as up to date as possible, but please continue to refer to official sources for the latest information."

Make a difference

Earlier this month, the trade body teamed up with specialist law firm Sheridans for a coronavirus hotline.

Last month, it was revealed that female representation in the games industry is 28 per cent – below the national average for the UK. However, the UK games industry employees more than 16,000 people, and it contributes $1.75 billion to the local economy.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Mar 18th, 2020

Ukie and Sheridans team up for coronavirus hotline

News Dec 2nd, 2019

Ukie grants membership to BGI and National Videogame Museum

News Feb 4th, 2020

Female representation in the games industry still "significantly" below UK national average

News Jan 28th, 2020

UK game companies employ over 16,000 people and contribute $1.75 billion to the local economy

News Jan 10th, 2020

Former footballer Rio Ferdinand teams up with Ukie for parental control awareness campaign in games

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies