Publisher SpeedMatch makes its online debut as part of the first Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #1

In just two weeks, Pocket Gamer Connects Digital goes online for the first time from April 6th to 10th and with it, the popular matchmaking event Publisher SpeedMatch.

During the course of the week, more than 750 games industry professionals from all around the world will log onto their computers to connect with each other online. From smaller indie studios to the biggest publishers and developers in the games industry, we connect the global games industry together at our conferences through fringe events like Publisher SpeedMatch - even when the whole event is completely online!

What does the digital version of Publisher SpeedMatch look like?

These sessions introduce shortlisted developers and publishers for speed-dating style meetings. These short meets aren’t designed for closing a deal, but they are great for participants to make initial contact, which can be followed up with a longer meeting either during the conference or after.

Like the rest of the content Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #1 has to offer, Publisher SpeedMatch will take place completely over the internet. There will be two sessions on the fourth day of the conference (Thursday, April 9th) to suit international time zones. The first session will be at 9:00am to 12:00 noon, with a second at 5:00pm to 8:00pm (BST).

The Publisher SpeedMatch sessions are open to all qualifying attendees of Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #1, all you have to do is sign up here!

About Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #1

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #1 is our first venture onto a completely digital platform, bringing the experience from our live events you’ve come to love direct to your screen.

Join us - and our audience of more than 750 games industry professionals all around the world - to connect, learn and do business from your office, workspace or home.

Event contents at-a-glance:

Book now, save money

Some of our fringe events - including Publisher SpeedMatch - are only open to registered attendees of Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #1. And if you haven’t already registered for our digital conference taking place next month, then grab your tickets now and save 10%!