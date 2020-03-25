News

Could you win the first digital Big Indie Pitch next month?

Are you an indie developer? Are you currently working on a new game for mobile, smartwatch, PC, or console?

If you’ve nodded twice you are hereby encouraged to attend our first digital Big Indie Pitch, which is taking place during PG Connects Digital #1 in April 2020.

A Big Indie Pitch sees indie developers engage in a speed-dating-styled pitching competition for fame (oh, and one of our bespoke promotional packages worth thousands of dollars).

It’s a fun but hotly contested event that has proved a genuine game-changer for teams in the past.

We are running two separate Big Indie Pitches one for mobile developers sponsored by Lion Studios by AppLovin, and another for PC & console developers.

Applications close at midnight next Wednesday, April 1st.


