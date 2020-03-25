Facebook and Nintendo donate masks to aid against the coronavirus

Facebook and Nintendo have donated a reserve of masks due to the coronavirus.
As reported by Reuters, the social media giant donated the mask reserves it had following the wildfires in Australia.
"To help, Facebook donated our emergency reserve of 720,000 masks that we had bought in case the wildfires continued," said Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
Zuckerberg has claimed that the company looking at "sourcing a lot more to donate."
Furthermore, Japanese publisher Nintendo has given 9,500 masks to services close to the firm's US operations in North Bend, Washington.
Helping hand
It was reported on the city's website that a representative for Nintendo got in touch with Eastside Fire and Rescue.
"Nintendo representative Jerry Danson contacted Eastside Fire & Rescue (EF&R) to generously donate over 9,500 N95 Particulate Respirator masks," reads the site.
Earlier this month, Ndemic Creations - the firm behind Plague Inc. - donated $250,000 to Covid-19 relief efforts. On top of that, pro streamer Tyler "Ninja" Blevins and his wife Jessica Blevins donated $150,000 to help those affected.
