News

National Videogame Museum turns to fundraising to prevent closure caused by coronavirus

National Videogame Museum turns to fundraising to prevent closure caused by coronavirus
By , Editor

The UK's National Videogame Museum is calling for donations to prevent its complete shutdown amidst the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The Sheffield-based museum has been forced to temporarily close its doors as the coronavirus spreads across the country. However, it is now potentially facing a permanent closure due to a loss of revenue brought on by this temporary shuttering.

It is looking to raise £80,000 ($97,000) in donations from anyone able to donate via a JustGiving page. At the time of publication, it had raised £5,653.99 - 7% of its overall target.

No safety net

"Despite 40,000 visitors in 2019, we have no safety net of funding to ensure our new charity outlasts a prolonged shutdown. The UK is in danger of losing this unique venue with nearly 100 playable exhibits, school workshops and family events," says the museum's JustGiving page.

"Our forthcoming exhibitions, our programmes to train children in the most disadvantaged communities and our huge collection of videogames heritage objects could be closed for good.

"Please help fund the Museum so it can outlast this global pandemic and continue its important cultural and educational work."

The National Videogame Museum was moved to Sheffield in December 2018, following a three-year stint in Nottingham. It was recently welcomed as a member of trade body Ukie.


Tags:
Ric Cowley
Ric Cowley
Editor

Ric is the Editor of PocketGamer.biz, having started out as a Staff Writer on the site back in 2015. He received an honourable mention in both the MCV and Develop 30 Under 30 lists in 2016 and refuses to let anyone forget about it.

Related Articles

Interview Mar 20th, 2020

Making Of: Sumo Digital lead game designer Nic Cusworth discusses how Spyder went from game jam winner to Apple Arcade release

News Mar 2nd, 2020

Games industry joins together for GDC relief efforts and alternative conferences

News Jan 7th, 2020

Sumo Digital hires Kirstin Whittle as partnerships director

as News Nov 15th, 2019

Tencent spends $30 million acquiring 10% of UK studio Sumo Digital

News Jun 25th, 2019

Summer Games Done Quick 2019 charity event kicks off

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies