Tribe Gaming raises $1 million in funding for mobile esports growth

Mobile esports firm Tribe Gaming has received $1 million in funding in its first capital investment round.

Mobile gaming pro Kristian Segerstrale was one of the investors. He was joined by professional athletes Gordon Hayward of the Boston Celtics, and WWE superstar Cesaro – real name Claudio Castagnoli. Angel investor Victor Krahn also made an investment.

"Just a few years ago, mobile games were dismissed as simple puzzles and time-wasters - now mobile has grown into its own ecosystem of complex games and world-class competition, with an extremely passionate fanbase at its core," said Tribe founder and CEO Patrick Carney.

"We started Tribe to help mobile gaming grow into the best it can be, and I'm grateful for the confidence our new investors have placed in our vision to help it reach the next level."

Celebrity content

Basketball player Hayward and wrestler Castagnoli will not only be active members of Tribe's community, but they will also produce content alongside the company's creators.

"I've been an NBA All-Star and made it to the NCAA championship, but I still get a rush when I'm taking down my enemy's towers in a game of Clash," said Hayward.

"Tribe is about celebrating mobile gaming, whether it's by cheering your team on the sidelines or watching your favourite streamers on your couch. I've been a mobile gaming fan for a long time, and I can't wait to help bring those experiences to more people around the world."

Castagnoli added: "I've been watching Pat for over five years - he was the guy to watch in Clash of Clans and Clash Royale, and still is today. I first met him through a collaboration with the WWE - we did a workout competition (guess who won) and some Clash Royale 1v1 (guess again) and 2v2s.

"We hit it off right away. What brought me to watch his videos in the first place is the same reason why I'm a fan of Tribe and Pat today - he's authentic, he loves what he does, and he brings people together from all walks of life who love video games. To say I'm very excited to be part of Tribe would be an understatement. Fear the Tribe."

