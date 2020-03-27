Conference schedule revealed for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #1

The countdown timer for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #1 has hit single digits! We are now just nine days away from launching the first online-only Connects conference and it is looking GOOD (even if we do say so ourselves!)

Want to see for yourself? Well, isn't that great timing, since the full seminar schedule has just gone live today!

The Connects conference goes digital for the week of April 6th to 10th, when we'll bring you 40+ live-streamed interactive presentations from more than 100 expert speakers across seven insightful tracks. And they'll all be available later as video on demand for you to watch at your convenience.

We've been testing and refining the technology as we build up to the big event and we think it's pretty darn cool. We're excited to share it with you soon. And when we do, this is what you can expect to see...

Seven spectacular seminar tracks

Covering everything from tips for developers to the business of making money from games and industry trends you can't afford to miss:

The Growth Track [sponsored by IronSource]

Monetiser [sponsored by Fyber]

Game Maker Insights [sponsored by SuperSonic Studios]

The Developer Toolkit [sponsored by Unreal Engine]

Global Trends [sponsored by AppAnnie]

Big Screen Gaming

Live Ops Landscape [sponsored by AWS]

100+ global games experts

We've brought together amazing speakers from all around the world like never before for this online-only event. Just some of the highlights include:

DICE , Fawzi Mesmar, Head of Design

, Fawzi Mesmar, Head of Design Housemarque , Eevi Korhonen, Narrative Designer

, Eevi Korhonen, Narrative Designer iEntertainment Network , JW 'Bill' Stealey, President & Chairman

, JW 'Bill' Stealey, President & Chairman King , Ana Luca, QA Analyst

, Ana Luca, QA Analyst mixi , Langer Lee, Director

, Langer Lee, Director Voodoo, Sophie Vo, Game lead

You can view the full list of speakers on the official event website.

You can also find out more about the topics that the participating speakers will address in our preview articles:

Networking around the clock, around the world

There's so much more to Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #1 than the admittedly impressive speaker roster.

As one of the expected 750+ delegates, you will have around-the-clock access to the all-new online meeting system with built-in audio/video conferencing for all five days. So you can connect with other attendees to meet, discuss, do deals and make plans at a time that suits you.

Plus we'll also host online variants of our celebrated fringe events that bring together specific groups with specific needs.

Book now and save!

We hope you'll join us for this exciting ride into the future of conferences and connect with the global games industry from the comfort of your office, workspace or home.

Right now, we're offering a 10% discount - just use code SAVEONLINEMC10 when you book your tickets.