News

Assassin's Creed: Origins actor Abubakar Salim founds new UK studio Silver Rain Games

Assassin's Creed: Origins actor Abubakar Salim founds new UK studio Silver Rain Games
By , Editor - PC Games Insider

The voice of Assassin's Creed: Origins' protagonist Bayek, Abubakar Salim (pictured), has founded a brand new games studio in the UK.

The BAFTA-nominated actor and producer's new venture is called Silver Rain Games. Salim is joined by former BAFTA Games programme manager, Melissa Philips, who is serving as head of studio. The firm has also hiring a "growing team of developers," too.

Salim is best known for playing Beyek in the Egyptian-set Assassin's Creed: Origins, which launched back in 2017. He also voiced the character of Rokhan in World of Warcraft's Battle for Azeroth expansion as well as that of the Guide in A Brave Plan's The Bradwell Conspiracy.

A man of many talents

He's also used his talents outside of the games industry, appearing in the HBO show Raised by Wolves, as well as Prime Video's Informer and Jamestown, which was shown on Sky 1. Oh, and he's also lent his vocal talents to Thomas & Friends: Big World! Big Adventures! The Movie (Ed - that's a lot of exlams!)

"The games industry is so inspiring. I grew up in games, so it only feels natural to make the leap into creating them," Salim said.

"I want to be able to give back to an industry and audience that has supported me and hopefully bring a fresh perspective to the table."

Phillips added: "It's hugely exciting to begin working on a new IP. We are currently in the prototype stage. We are keen to hear from all levels of talent who might potentially fit into our team and will be looking for funding opportunities over the next few months."

It is currently unclear what platforms Silver Rain will be developing for.

This story first appeared on PCGamesInsider.biz.


Tags:
Alex Calvin
Alex Calvin
Editor - PC Games Insider

Alex Calvin is a freelance journalist who writes about the business of games. He started out at UK trade paper MCV in 2013 and left as deputy editor over three years later. In June 2017, he was hired to launch PCGamesInsider.biz for Steel Media before departing the firm in October 2019.

He has also written for GamesIndustry.biz, VGC, Games London, The Observer/Guardian and Esquire UK.

Related Articles

News May 28th, 2019

Playtika opens London studio

Job News May 23rd, 2019

Gismart opens internal hyper-casual game development studio

News Oct 27th, 2017

New volumetric and 3D video capture studio Dimension sets up home in London

News Mar 13th, 2017

Gram Games officially launches London studio with opening night party

News Mar 17th, 2020

The London Games Festival 2020 will be online-only

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies