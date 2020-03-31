News

Google parent company Alphabet donates $800 million to combat the coronavirus

By , Staff Writer

Google's parent company Alphabet is set to donate $800 million to help combat the coronavirus.

As reported by Reuters, the company has teamed up with Magid Glove and Safety to create at least two million face masks. Furthermore, it will financially support efforts to develop more medical equipment and safety wear.

On top of that, to aid small businesses, it will give $340 million Google Ad credits to both small and medium ventures. A $250 million ad grant will also be provided for the World Health Organisation and other government agencies.

Join the fight

Multiple companies have joined the fight against COVID-19, several of which have made sizeable donations to aid relief efforts. Recently, CD Projekt Red donated almost one million dollars to help those affected in Poland.

Furthermore, Riot Games has pledged $1.5 million to combat the disease in Los Angeles. On top of this, Mixer streamer Ninja has given $150,000 for relief efforts. Ndemic Creations have donated a further $250,000.

Last weekend, mobile esports firm Skillz hosted a variety of tournaments to raise money for the American Red Cross.


Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

