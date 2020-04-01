Learn the Global Trends at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #1

Less than one week remains until Pocket Gamer Connects Digital, which takes place between April 6th and 10th.

For the first time ever, Pocket Gamer Connects is moving into the digital world, with Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #1. It's all the best bits of our conferences - insightful talks, brilliant panels, and all the usual fringe events - delivered directly into your home.

We're keeping it a little lighter this time around - it's only our first run at going digital, after all - but there's still seven tracks to take in, with topics including growth, monetisation, live ops, and development, alongside the return of our Big Screen Gaming track. And on top of all that, we're running out first ever digital Big Indie Pitch, Publisher Speedmatch, and Investor Connector events, with the usual business meetings too thanks to our meeting system.

Every day we will look at each of the seven tracks in turn. Today is Global Trends – sponsored by App Annie – a look at the global market for the mobile games industry.

April 7th

9:00 - The track will start with a talk from App Annie's Paul Barned. His topic is first quarter trends in mobile gaming in the light of recent global changes.

9:30 - Want some tips on running a virtual games studio? Then join Christopher Natsuume from Boomzap Entertainment for his talk titled fifteen years without pants: running a virtual game studio successfully.

10:00 - Next, Mixi's Langer Lee will discuss key strategies for successful games.

10:30 - Interested in the global status of 5G networks? If so, you will want to see GSMA's Jawad Abbassi give his talk on the subject.

11:00 - The first of two morning panels has the subject of "office to home" - how to change a centralised company to decentralised working. Industry experts Tara Mustapha from Glow Up Games and Square Enix's Karla Reyes sit on the panel. They are joined by Boomzap Entertainment's Christopher Natsuume, Gabby Dizon from Altitude Games and Altergaze's Liviu Berechet Antoni.

11:50 - The second morning panel is focused on creating the right company culture for your mix. Join Joakim Achren from Elite Game Developers, Netspeak Games' Callum Brighting and Gwen Go from IMBA Interactive join the panel. Other panelists include Voodoo's Sophie Vo and Fingersoft's Celine Pasula.

17:00 - Evening sessions will kick off with App Annie's Amir Ghodrati. He will discuss trends and insights to help you win in mobile gaming.

17:30 - Next, get an update on the state of the market from N3twork's Chris Heatherly.

18:00 - Interested in the LATAM market? Rodrigo Scharnberg from Rockhead Games will offer advice on making your game a hit in that particular market.

18:30 - The last talk from the track is on gamification for mental health with Mokuni Games' Kurt Young.

19:00 - The first of two evening panels is centered on a guide for dealing with disaster and disruption. Kate Edwards from Geogrify and The Global Game Jam will sit on the panel. She is joined by Doug Ferguson from Ravenous Wolf and RE:BIND.IO's Emily Rose. Further panelists include Dimoso's Jacki Vause and App Annie's Amir Ghodrati.

19:50 - Finally, our last panel of the track is titled leadership under COVID-19 - American edition. Big Karma's Pascal Clarysse and Lockwood Publishing's Carlos Estigarribia sit on the panel. They are joined by Justin Berenbaum from Xsolla and Behaviour Interactive's Tara Brannigan.

