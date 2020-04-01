Devcom organisers insist the event will take place even if it's digital

The organisers of German video games trade show Devcom have said that it will become a digital event if the coronavirus pandemic is still a concern.

In an announcement, Devcom said that it will make a call in mid-May to decide whether or not the show will be taking place physically or digitally. In the event that Devcom can't take place due to government decree, the organisers will refund those who have already bought tickets.

Devcom is set to take place between August 22nd and 24th. The organisers of fellow Cologne trade show Gamescom have said that it is still set to take place, though if this comes about remains to be seen.

Supporting the community

"Game developers all over the world are working on great projects and depend on conferences and events like Devcom to pitch their projects, find partners, exchange information about their developments, learn and network," Devcom MD Stephan Reichart (pictured) said.

"That's why my team and I are working hard to support our community in the best possible way and offer them efficient Devcom online components as well as a secure on-site conference in August, here in Cologne. In just a few weeks, the first tools will go live to hopefully help many teams out there to master this crisis at least a little bit during the peak phase of the corona epidemic."

