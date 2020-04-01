News

Learn from the best of the best - only at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #1

By , Editor

The Connects conference series goes digital next week with the launch of Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #1.

The five-day event from April 6th-10th will feature over 40 live-streamed interactive presentations from more than 125 expert speakers across seven insightful tracks - all available later as video on demand to watch at your convenience.

Covering everything from tips for developers to the business of making money from games and industry trends you can't afford to miss, you can view the full schedule on the official event website.

Essential speakers

With all those seminars to choose from, there’s a lot of content to consider. Here’s a shortlist of what we think will be the unmissable highlights from every track at the first Pocket Gamer Connects Digital.

PLUS! Don’t miss hearing from our other fantastic sponsors:

 

Also speaking:

  • Bidalgo, Peleg Israeli, Chief Revenue Officer
  • Boombit, Jon Hook, VP Publishing
  • CrazyLabs, Shai Sasson, Publishing Manager
  • Top On, Harry Yang, Business VP
  • Utopia Analytics, Dr. Mari-Sanna Paukkeri, CEO & Co-founder
  • Xsolla, Justin Berenbaum, VP Strategic Planning

 

Networking around the clock, around the world

There's so much more to Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #1 than the admittedly impressive speaker roster.

As one of the expected 750+ delegates, you will have around-the-clock access to the all-new online meeting system with built-in audio/video conferencing for all five days. So you can connect with other attendees to meet, discuss, do deals and make plans at a time that suits you.

Book now and save!

We hope you'll join us for this exciting ride into the future of conferences and connect with the global games industry from the comfort of your office, workspace or home.

Right now, we're offering a 10% discount - just use code SAVEONLINEPG10 and join us in the digital realm. Claim your 10% discount now!

NB: We have a limited number of free passes solely for small indie developers. If you would like to apply for one of these complimentary passes, please use this form. Not every applicant will be successful; to guarantee your access, we advise booking now.

Steve Takle
Editor

Steve is an award-winning editor and copywriter with 20 years’ experience specialising in consumer technology and video games. He was part of a BAFTA nominated developer studio as project manager for the UK’s first fully interactive digital TV channel. In addition to editing TheVirtualReport.biz, Steve contributes to PocketGamer.biz, PCGamesInsider.biz and BlockchainGamer.biz, as well as creating marketing content for a range of SMEs and agencies.

