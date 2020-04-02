Ukie teams up with suicide prevention charity Campaign Against Living Miserably

Trade body Ukie has teamed up with suicide prevention charity Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM).

The partnership is to make people aware of the mental health benefits of playing games during the COVID-19 lockdown – games can bring people together. The companies will offer advice on playing online games and the platforms that are used, including streaming ones.

CALM has recommended games that can both be played online and offline, as well as links to support chats for those that need the extra help and someone to talk with.

"Force for good"

"Gaming can be an incredible force for good, especially during these unprecedented times of quarantine and isolation," said CALM CEO Simon Gunning.

"While social distancing keeps people apart, the need to connect and socialise remains which is why we're delighted to team up with Ukie to launch this initiative. More and more people are turning to online gaming as a place for solace, which is why it's important to encourage healthy gaming habits to ensure we stay on top of our mental wellbeing."

Ukie CEO Dr Jo Twist OBE added, "It's essential that people stay at home to save lives.

"But we want to do our bit to ensure that social distancing doesn't transform into isolation. Working with CALM has helped us find an effective way to prevent that, and we hope this resource can keep people talking with one another."

In March, the British trade body teamed up with law firm Sheridans for a coronavirus hotline. That same month, it launched its own online wiki for the games industry.