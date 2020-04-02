News

Ukie teams up with suicide prevention charity Campaign Against Living Miserably

Ukie teams up with suicide prevention charity Campaign Against Living Miserably
By , Staff Writer

Trade body Ukie has teamed up with suicide prevention charity Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM).

The partnership is to make people aware of the mental health benefits of playing games during the COVID-19 lockdown – games can bring people together. The companies will offer advice on playing online games and the platforms that are used, including streaming ones.

CALM has recommended games that can both be played online and offline, as well as links to support chats for those that need the extra help and someone to talk with.

"Force for good"

"Gaming can be an incredible force for good, especially during these unprecedented times of quarantine and isolation," said CALM CEO Simon Gunning.

"While social distancing keeps people apart, the need to connect and socialise remains which is why we're delighted to team up with Ukie to launch this initiative. More and more people are turning to online gaming as a place for solace, which is why it's important to encourage healthy gaming habits to ensure we stay on top of our mental wellbeing."

Ukie CEO Dr Jo Twist OBE added, "It's essential that people stay at home to save lives.

"But we want to do our bit to ensure that social distancing doesn't transform into isolation. Working with CALM has helped us find an effective way to prevent that, and we hope this resource can keep people talking with one another."

In March, the British trade body teamed up with law firm Sheridans for a coronavirus hotline. That same month, it launched its own online wiki for the games industry.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Mar 18th, 2020

Ukie and Sheridans team up for coronavirus hotline

News Mar 24th, 2020

Ukie launches its own online wiki for the games industry

News Dec 2nd, 2019

Ukie grants membership to BGI and National Videogame Museum

News Mar 30th, 2020

World Health Organisation teams up with games industry for #PlayApartTogether campaign

News Mar 27th, 2020

Enthusiast Gaming joins forces with Twitch to raise money against COVID-19

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies