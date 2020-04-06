News

PGC Digital: How the right hybrid waterfall-bidding setup will help maximise revenue

By , Staff Writer

The best way to maximise revenue in mobile games is via a waterfall setup that ranks networks by their performance on key metrics, according to ironSource's Sandra Schneider.

The vice-president of strategic partnerships explained the monetization method as part of her talk on the 'Six Steps Your Competitors are Taking to Grow Their Games' at PocketGamer Connects Digital.

Several key elements were revealed including that developers should: automate as much as possible, create smart groups to best utilise the method, and create a semi-bidding environment with the non-bidding networks.

From here, it was recommended that it should be optimised based on eCPM (effective cost per mile) and impressions.

User acquisition

"Working with a partner who can close the loop is key," said Schneider.

The second part of the talk was focused on user acquisition, stating that data and segmenting are critical to making strong decisions.

Furthermore, cutting edge technology will help to set up developers for maximum automation.

Matthew Forde
