News

PGC Digital: Why creators should use the Unreal Engine

PGC Digital: Why creators should use the Unreal Engine
By , Staff Writer

Developers are in a consonant need for tools to get the job done, and one such development programme is the Unreal Engine.

Epic Games Senior Engine Evangelist, Americas Alan Noon explained the benefits of using the engine in his talk on 'Enabling Creators: The Unreal Engine' as part of Pocket Gamer Connects Digital.

"Entire games can be made without a single line of code," said Noon.

The Unreal game engine has become more accessible to many creators since its inception, with Epic Games continuing to add more features – all tools utilised in Fortnite will come to the engine for creators to use.

"Amazing things are being made with UE4," said Noon.

Unreal ecosystem

The unreal ecosystem is made up of various categories – publishing, Epic Megagrants, Epic online services, the marketplace, Source Code and more.

In terms of the Epic Games Store, Noon went on to explain that the company believes the 70:30 split in revenue is not reasonable with developers. Instead, developers get 88 per cent of profits on the Epic's storefront.

Furthermore, Noon claimed that when it comes to its storefront "the strategy for us today is to focus on exclusives."

However, the American firm is on hand to offer advice to those that are interested in independent development. The Unreal Indie Portals contain essential information that will provide guidance, including who to speak to after a Kickstarter campaign and details on applying for Epic's grants.

PG Connects Digital #1 is the best of our Pocket Gamer Connects conference in an online form, with an entire week of talks, meetings, and pitch events taking place from April 6th to the 10th. You can read up on all the tracks taking place through the week here.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

Profile Apr 3rd, 2020

Epic Games lead evangelist Alan Noon on why the next generation of games is an exciting opportunity for everyone

News Apr 5th, 2020

Get a feel for the Live Ops Landscape at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #1

Comment & Opinion Apr 3rd, 2020

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #1: Eight of the best sessions you shouldn't miss

Profile Apr 3rd, 2020

Creadits head of EMEA Nick Gibbons on the breakneck pace of innovation in the games industry

News Apr 3rd, 2020

Bonus day of content at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #1

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies