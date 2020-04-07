PGC Digital: Hypercasual specialist Crazy Labs accumulates more than 3 billion downloads worldwide

Hypercasual developer Crazy Labs has accumulated more than three billion downloads worldwide across its entire games catalogue.

This information was revealed by Crazy Labs publishing manager Shai Sasson at PGC Digital during his talk on: 'Wash Away Your COVID-19 Worries with Soap (Cutting)'.

Founded in 2010 (originally under TabTale), the studio now makes up 1.25 per cent of all global game downloads on mobile and sees an average of 80 million unique monthly active users.

Crazy Labs confirmed the studio has 230 employees across Israel, China, Macedonia, Bulgaria, Germany and Ukraine.

US success

Players in the US make up 80 per cent of Crazy Labs' income, with Eastern Europe and China mentioned as "big markets" for the firm too.

Run Sausage Run placed first for downloads at 106 million after launching in December 2017, while Miraculous Ladybug followed in second at 93 million, however the latter released 12 months later.

In November last year, TabTale renamed itself to Crazy Labs in a branding move to help represent the company’s new focus.

PG Connects Digital #1 is the best of our Pocket Gamer Connects conference in an online form, with an entire week of talks, meetings, and pitch events taking place from April 6th to the 10th. You can read up on all the tracks taking place through the week here.