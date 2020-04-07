PGC Digital: Mobile cinema experience Recontact: London featuring Game of Thrones star set to launch on Android

Istanbul-based studio Recontact Digital Arts has revealed that its interactive mobile cinema experience Recontact: London will launch on Android from April 20th, 2020.

The date was confirmed by Recontact co-founder Eray Dinc and director Simay Dinc at PGC Digital during the brother and sister's talk on: 'Recontact: London New Approaches in Interactive Mobile Cinema'.

Recontact: London is a cyber-detective adventure that sees players trying to solve the mystery of the ghosts on London's security cameras. Game of Thrones actor Ross Mulan features in a primary role.

Eyes of the Sky

Originally the developer worked on Recontact: Turkey and Recontact: Turkey II - Eyes of the Sky, which at the time were claimed to be the world's first "cinematographic hidden-object puzzle" games.

The series has won several awards while the original title topped the Turkish App Store for seven months.

Recontact: London is available to download on iOS devices now, with pre-registration available on the Google Play store.

PG Connects Digital #1 is the best of our Pocket Gamer Connects conference in an online form, with an entire week of talks, meetings, and pitch events taking place from April 6th to the 10th. You can read up on all the tracks taking place through the week here.