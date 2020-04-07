News

PGC Digital: Mobile cinema experience Recontact: London featuring Game of Thrones star set to launch on Android

By

Istanbul-based studio Recontact Digital Arts has revealed that its interactive mobile cinema experience Recontact: London will launch on Android from April 20th, 2020.

The date was confirmed by Recontact co-founder Eray Dinc and director Simay Dinc at PGC Digital during the brother and sister's talk on: 'Recontact: London New Approaches in Interactive Mobile Cinema'.

Recontact: London is a cyber-detective adventure that sees players trying to solve the mystery of the ghosts on London's security cameras. Game of Thrones actor Ross Mulan features in a primary role.

Eyes of the Sky

Originally the developer worked on Recontact: Turkey and Recontact: Turkey II - Eyes of the Sky, which at the time were claimed to be the world's first "cinematographic hidden-object puzzle" games.

The series has won several awards while the original title topped the Turkish App Store for seven months.

Recontact: London is available to download on iOS devices now, with pre-registration available on the Google Play store.

