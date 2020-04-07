News

Facebook Gaming Tournaments launches worldwide for all users

Facebook Gaming Tournaments launches worldwide for all users
By , Staff Writer

Facebook Gaming Tournaments has entered early access worldwide and is available to everyone.

Initially, the feature was created to support live gaming events and tournaments. However, as people are forced into lockdown due to COVID-19, Facebook has chosen to make the functionality accessible to everyone.

People can create tournaments to play casually with family and friends, and streamers can use them as a means of communication with their community. Due to built-in fundraising tools, creators can organise tournaments for charity.

Stay connected

"With everything happening in the world right now, games help people connect while entertaining themselves," said Facebook App head Fidji Simo.

"From virtual spaces where people play together to a new tournament platform for friendly competition, we create products to help people keep connecting. Right now, that seems more important than ever."

Last month, Facebook donated an emergency reserve of 720,000 masks to fight the coronavirus.

Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Mar 25th, 2020

Facebook and Nintendo donate masks to aid against the coronavirus

News Mar 16th, 2020

Update: Rockstar, EA and Maysalward are the latest companies to enforce remote working due to the coronavirus

News Feb 21st, 2020

Facebook Gaming and Sony pull out of GDC 2020 over coronavirus concerns

Comment & Opinion Jan 30th, 2020

Grow a sustainable gaming app: 2020 trends

Comment & Opinion Jan 18th, 2020

Developer Spotlight: Tips for success with Instant Games

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies