Facebook Gaming Tournaments launches worldwide for all users

Facebook Gaming Tournaments has entered early access worldwide and is available to everyone.

Initially, the feature was created to support live gaming events and tournaments. However, as people are forced into lockdown due to COVID-19, Facebook has chosen to make the functionality accessible to everyone.

People can create tournaments to play casually with family and friends, and streamers can use them as a means of communication with their community. Due to built-in fundraising tools, creators can organise tournaments for charity.

Stay connected

"With everything happening in the world right now, games help people connect while entertaining themselves," said Facebook App head Fidji Simo.

"From virtual spaces where people play together to a new tournament platform for friendly competition, we create products to help people keep connecting. Right now, that seems more important than ever."

Last month, Facebook donated an emergency reserve of 720,000 masks to fight the coronavirus.