PGC Digital: META Games COO believes KPIs are the "best way to align teams and people towards a goal"

KPIs are the "best way to align a team and help drive people towards a goal", according to META Games co-founder and COO Philipp Karstaedt.

The statement was made during Karstaedt's session on 'Informing the Team: How to Communicate KPIs Successfully and Align Your Company Around Them' at PGC Digital.

Words of caution were shared about metrics in the presentation, such as that a number of metrics that respond quickly can also be volatile and that the devil lies within the methodological details (i.e size, data quality etcetera.).

It was also recommended to treat the metrics process like the stock market, so don't obsess every day unless it's your job.

Metrics vs strategy

"The map is not the territory", said Karstaedt when illustrating the differences between planning and actual production.

Companies should select a set of KPIs that reflect the businesses next three to six-month priorities, be aligned with what stage they are in development but should not pick more than three. He reiterated that firms shouldn't "confuse metrics with strategy".

