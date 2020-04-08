EA will donate up to $2m to support coronavirus relief efforts

US publishing giant Electronic Arts has said it will be giving up to $2m in support of efforts to manage the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

That's according to GamesIndustry.biz, which reports that the company is going to be matching funds raised by the EA YourCause programme. This is a scheme whereby the company supports local charities chosen by staff.

EA staff in Canada have been helping out at food banks as well as donating cleaning supplies to hospitals. Meanwhile, in the US, employees have raised more than $8,000 worth of food that is going to be donated to local support groups.

In Sweden, workers have been providing face masks and hand sanitiser to hospitals.

Helping charity

EA has already helped to raised $250,000 in a charity tournament hosted by the FIFA, Madden and Apex Legends teams. The company has also supported the World Health Organisation's #PlayApartTogether campaign to keep people inside during the pandemic.

"There has never been a more important moment for us to lend strength to our local communities," CEO Andrew Wilson said in an internal message to staff.

"Thanks to everyone that shared their support of local organisations -- your ideas were an inspiration. We look forward to expanding the impact we can have as the people of Electronic Arts, helping communities around the world during this most challenging time."

This story first appeared on PCGamesInsider.biz.