N3twork launches $50 million growth fund to scale tomorrow’s hit mobile games

US mobile game developer-turned-platform N3twork has announced a $50 million publishing fund.

Formally labelled as the N3twork Scale Platform Partner Growth Fund, it plans to spend the money fuelling the growth of dozens of mobile games into the next multi-million-dollar successes.

From pilot to launch

N3twork has been testing the concept with 10 games as part of a $1 million Pilot Fund, and has chosen 99Games' Star Chef 2 as the first game in the growth fund.

In this way, it's looking to partner up with developers who lack the resources or expertise to scale their mobile games, spending $10,000 (non reimbursable) on an experimental four-week marketing program for up to 100 games during the remainder of 2020.

As these marketing campaigns highlight potential hits, games will then be promoted to the growth fund, where they can receive up to $1.5 million in monthly marketing support, as well as access to N3twork's tools and expertise.

The platform is a suite of tools and services that programmatically builds ad creatives, constructs and optimises campaigns, and generates meaningful user segmentation and behavioral insights.

N3twork has used these to successfully operate its own games such as Legendary, Tetris and Funko Pop Blitz.

Eventually N3twork expects to roll out a self-serve version of its tools that all developers can use.

Interested developers can get more details and sign up at the N3twork Scale Platform website.