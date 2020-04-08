News

N3twork launches $50 million growth fund to scale tomorrow’s hit mobile games

N3twork launches $50 million growth fund to scale tomorrow’s hit mobile games
By , Contributing Editor

US mobile game developer-turned-platform N3twork has announced a $50 million publishing fund.

Formally labelled as the N3twork Scale Platform Partner Growth Fund, it plans to spend the money fuelling the growth of dozens of mobile games into the next multi-million-dollar successes.

From pilot to launch

N3twork has been testing the concept with 10 games as part of a $1 million Pilot Fund, and has chosen 99Games' Star Chef 2 as the first game in the growth fund.

In this way, it's looking to partner up with developers who lack the resources or expertise to scale their mobile games, spending $10,000 (non reimbursable) on an experimental four-week marketing program for up to 100 games during the remainder of 2020.

As these marketing campaigns highlight potential hits, games will then be promoted to the growth fund, where they can receive up to $1.5 million in monthly marketing support, as well as access to N3twork's tools and expertise.

The platform is a suite of tools and services that programmatically builds ad creatives, constructs and optimises campaigns, and generates meaningful user segmentation and behavioral insights.

N3twork has used these to successfully operate its own games such as Legendary, Tetris and Funko Pop Blitz.

Eventually N3twork expects to roll out a self-serve version of its tools that all developers can use.

Interested developers can get more details and sign up at the N3twork Scale Platform website.


Tags:
Jon Jordan
Jon Jordan
Contributing Editor

A Pocket Gamer co-founder, Jon is Contributing Editor at PG.biz which means he acts like a slightly confused uncle who's forgotten where he's left his glasses. As well as letters and cameras, he likes imaginary numbers and legumes.

Related Articles

News Nov 21st, 2019

N3twork raises $40 million for new games, publishing platform and community app

News Dec 9th, 2015

It's time for N3TWORK to launch its debut ultra mobile game; Mafia Watch

Interview Jul 22nd, 2015

N3TWORK's Neil Young on learning from Japan to drive 10-fold growth in western mobile game markets

News Apr 7th, 2020

PGC Digital: Chris Heatherly on the state of the global games market

Interview Feb 5th, 2020

How N3twork improved its UA performance by 25%

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies