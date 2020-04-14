News

Hot Five: Scrabble Go has a huge launch, Super Evil Megacorp saves Vainglory, and the making of Shantae and the Seven Sirens

Hot Five: Scrabble Go has a huge launch, Super Evil Megacorp saves Vainglory, and the making of Shantae and the Seven Sirens
By , Editor

To help you keep on top of a busy news cycle and the latest hot topics in mobile gaming, each week we round up the five most-read stories on PocketGamer.biz.

Read on and digest...

5. SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off surpasses 14 million pre-registrations

Developed by Tilting Point and Nukebox Studios in partnership with Nickelodeon, SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off has now surpassed 14 million pre-registrations ahead of its launch.

"To reach 14 million pre-registrations in such a short span of time is an incredible achievement made possible by our hard-working team at Nukebox Studios and SpongeBob's loyal fans," said Tilting Point vice president of product Yang Wen.

SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off key art

4. Making Of: How Shantae and the Seven Sirens found its way to being an Apple Arcade launch title

Each week we talk to mobile developers about the games they've recently released and the trials and tribulations it took to actually get to the point of release in our Making Of series.

Last week, it was the turn of WayForward to talk about Shantae and the Seven Sirens, an Apple Arcade outing for the titular half-genie hero.

3. Five Chinese and Japanese mobile gaming myths investigated

It's easy to make assumptions about gamers across the globe, but GameRefinery's chief game analyst Kalle Heikkinen has gone ahead and looked into a few of these myths, particularly around mobile gamers in China and Japan.

Among the myths investigated are whether Japanese gamers really hate shooters, and if all games actually need a battle pass.

Data from GameRefinery's guest article

2. Vainglory's surprise shutdown averted by Super Evil Megacorp

Super Evil Megacorp's first game Vainglory has been on the decline for some time now, and it seemed like its publisher Rogue Games was about to pull the plug - until SEMC swooped back in to save it.

The servers now remain active, so players can keep on MOBA-ing, though how long they'll stay up is anyone's guess. According to Rogue Games, those server costs are pretty astronomical, and given its decision to shut them off, not worth keeping active overall.

1. Scrabble Go experiences the best launch ever for a mobile word game

Scopely recently launched Scrabble Go, a new mobile version of the popular word game, and it's already seeing big figures.

The game has garnered over two million DAUs playing for an average of 100 minutes each day - though going off our inbox, some hardcord Scrabble fans aren't too keen on this new adaptation...

Tags:
Ric Cowley
Ric Cowley
Editor

Ric is the Editor of PocketGamer.biz, having started out as a Staff Writer on the site back in 2015. He received an honourable mention in both the MCV and Develop 30 Under 30 lists in 2016 and refuses to let anyone forget about it.

Related Articles

Hot Five Apr 6th, 2020

Hot Five: Why people still play Coin Master, Rovio soft-launches Angry Birds Legends, and how Covid-19 is impacting mobile advertising

Hot Five Mar 30th, 2020

Hot Five: Coin Master's best monthly revenue ever, Brawl Stars grows amid coronavirus, and King offers unlimited lives across its games

Hot Five Mar 23rd, 2020

Hot Five: Hay Day Pop soft-launched, how the games industry is tackling coronavirus, and Marvel Duel beta details

Hot Five Mar 16th, 2020

Hot Five: Brawl Stars launched in China, Fallout Shelter Online coming West, and Rovio soft-launches Angry Birds Casual

Hot Five Mar 9th, 2020

Hot Five: Alanah Pearce on getting into games, Glu soft-launches Tap Sports Baseball 2020, and Playrix acquires Plexonic

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies