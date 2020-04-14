Hot Five: Scrabble Go has a huge launch, Super Evil Megacorp saves Vainglory, and the making of Shantae and the Seven Sirens

To help you keep on top of a busy news cycle and the latest hot topics in mobile gaming, each week we round up the five most-read stories on PocketGamer.biz.

Read on and digest...

5. SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off surpasses 14 million pre-registrations

Developed by Tilting Point and Nukebox Studios in partnership with Nickelodeon, SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off has now surpassed 14 million pre-registrations ahead of its launch.

"To reach 14 million pre-registrations in such a short span of time is an incredible achievement made possible by our hard-working team at Nukebox Studios and SpongeBob's loyal fans," said Tilting Point vice president of product Yang Wen.

SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off key art

4. Making Of: How Shantae and the Seven Sirens found its way to being an Apple Arcade launch title

Each week we talk to mobile developers about the games they've recently released and the trials and tribulations it took to actually get to the point of release in our Making Of series.

Last week, it was the turn of WayForward to talk about Shantae and the Seven Sirens, an Apple Arcade outing for the titular half-genie hero.

3. Five Chinese and Japanese mobile gaming myths investigated

It's easy to make assumptions about gamers across the globe, but GameRefinery's chief game analyst Kalle Heikkinen has gone ahead and looked into a few of these myths, particularly around mobile gamers in China and Japan.

Among the myths investigated are whether Japanese gamers really hate shooters, and if all games actually need a battle pass.

Data from GameRefinery's guest article

2. Vainglory's surprise shutdown averted by Super Evil Megacorp

Super Evil Megacorp's first game Vainglory has been on the decline for some time now, and it seemed like its publisher Rogue Games was about to pull the plug - until SEMC swooped back in to save it.

The servers now remain active, so players can keep on MOBA-ing, though how long they'll stay up is anyone's guess. According to Rogue Games, those server costs are pretty astronomical, and given its decision to shut them off, not worth keeping active overall.

1. Scrabble Go experiences the best launch ever for a mobile word game

Scopely recently launched Scrabble Go, a new mobile version of the popular word game, and it's already seeing big figures.

The game has garnered over two million DAUs playing for an average of 100 minutes each day - though going off our inbox, some hardcord Scrabble fans aren't too keen on this new adaptation...