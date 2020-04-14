ESRB to flag random loot mechanics in games

US video games rating board the ESRB will now warn consumers about whether a title contains random item mechanics.

In a blog post on its website, the organisation said that the 'In-Game Purchases (Includes Random Items)' flag (pictured) will be given to titles that allow players to buy digital items or take part in mechanics which mean users don't know what they are receiving. ESRB says that the label doesn't warn of 'loot boxes' as it believes this doesn't cover all the bases it wants to.

Know what you're buying

"'In-Game Purchases (Includes Random Items)' will be assigned to all games that include purchases with any randomised elements, including loot boxes, gacha games, item or card packs, prize wheels, treasure chests, and more," ESRB wrote.

"Games that have the In-Game Purchases (Includes Random Items) notice may also include other non-randomised paid elements."

This comes more than two years after the ESRB started warning consumers about whether games contained microtransactions. The organisation says that it decided to make a more specific warning about random loot mechanics so that people could make more informed decisions.

For the full story head over to PCGamesInsider.biz.