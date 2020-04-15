First Pocket Gamer Connects Digital smashes expectations with over 1,100 delegates from 60 countries

Last week, we launched something brand new in the form of Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #1. What started out as an experiment to support the industry at a challenging time, soon snowballed into something rather bigger, with over 1,100 delegates from almost 650 companies signed up to connect with one another in digital meetings and learn from over 160 expert speakers across 7 tracks.

A truly global event, Pocket Gamer Connects Digital welcomed virtual visitors from 60 countries and five continents, connecting developers, publishers, service companies and investors from across the world. And connecting really is the operative word, our meeting system saw over 2,600 meetings organised across the week!

Talks and panels took place over Zoom across four days.

The event also saw the debut of our fringe events in a new virtual format; two Big Indie Pitches, an Investor Connector and a Publisher SpeedMatch - all of which were oversubscribed and seemed to go down well.

More opportunities to take part

Like all Pocket Gamer Connects events, the digital outing represented the full games industry ecosystem, albeit ‘creator’ heavy, with approximately 70% of sign-ups being developers or publishers, alongside the investors, media, tool-makers, service companies, government organisations and academic institutions.

We have already unveiled dates for the next edition of PGC Digital which will take place in June

Steel Media CEO Chris James was understandably enthusiastic about the inaugural event: “We have been bowled over by the positive feedback and engagement from the incredible games community. I’d like to thank all of our sponsors, especially Unity and AppLovin, for taking the leap of faith and supporting us, as well as our awesome speakers who gave up their time and of course a huge thanks to the Steel Media team for working relentlessly to turn this around in under one month."

He continued: "Of course, this was our first step into the digital event world, there are rough edges to iron out, learnings to be factored in and so much more we want to do - so stay tuned for the second outing! On that note, we have already unveiled dates for the next edition of PGC Digital which will take place in June."

Speakers and sponsors are already signing up for the second outing, which is scheduled for the week of June 8-10. Early bird tickets are available right now! We are accepting speaker submissions and applications from indie developers for our free ticket support programme.

