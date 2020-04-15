TinyBuild reveals an animated Hello Neighbor TV show

Publisher and developer TinyBuild has unveiled a new animated TV programme for its Hello Neighbor franchise.

Production for the show will happen in-house at the company's head office in Seattle. The first episode will be released on Friday, and is titled "Breaking and Entering."

Carly Anne West will pen the TV show, and is already attached to the franchise as the author of four spin-off books, of which two million copies have been sold. Animation will be handled by Animasia Studio.

Watching you

TinyBuild is using the Premium subscription tool available on YouTube for the show's release. The six-minute pilot will be free for everyone to watch. However, a 20-minute version will be available to those who subscribe, and all following episodes will also require a subscription to watch.

Recently, the publisher revealed the Hello Neighbor franchise had accumulated 30 million downloads. Last month, the American publisher and developer expanded with a new office in Boise, Idaho.

This story first appeared on PCGamesInsider.biz.