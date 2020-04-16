Planet Entertainments hits back amongst Cooking Mama drama

Planet Entertainment has fought back against the legal threats made by Office Create.

As announced on Twitter (below), the publisher claimed that Office Create – the Cooking Mama IP owner – gave the go-ahead for "a detailed game design in 2019."

"1st Playable the game developer and Planet followed the exact approved design," said Planet Entertainment.

"That design is the exact game on Nintendo Switch which also includes many additional Office Create suggestions which add gameplay value."

"Creative differences"

Planet has claimed that companies had different creative views as game development neared completion. However, as the company pointed out, no litigation prevents publishing Cooking Mama: Cookstar.

"Unfortunately, creative differences arose as Cooking Mama: Cookstar was near completion that were outside the scope of our agreement and the game design approved by Office Create," said Planet.

"By contract, Planet is fully within its rights to publish Cooking Mama: Cookstar. There is no active litigation or ruling that prevents Planet from publishing the game."

Hell's kitchen

Planet made this statement following the claims made by Office Create earlier this week. The Japanese firm insisted the publisher had no right to publish the title as "the quality of the game builds failed to meet the standards that our customers expect and deserve."

Office Create also claimed that an unlicensed PS4 version of the Switch game is in the works, a version that the company never agreed to.

Furthermore, the digital version of Cooking Mama: Cookstar was pulled after cryptocurrency rumours and potential lawsuits came to light.