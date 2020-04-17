Meet and learn from companies like Wargaming, Pokémon, Paradox, Gameloft and more - here’s what you can expect from Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2

Pocket Gamer Connects goes online-only during the week of Monday, June 8 to Friday, June 12 with Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2, and it’s already shaping up to be bigger and better than before.

Over 1,000 industry professionals from around the globe will log onto their computers and delve into our new and improved online system to connect with one another. You can find C-level executives from the biggest developers, publishers and investors all the way to the most talented and upcoming indie developers and students, as we continue to deliver as much of the Connects experience you’ve come to love at our live events as is possible in our new digital format.

That means seminars, panel sessions, roundtable discussions and keynotes from global brands and industry leaders including Wargaming, The Pokémon Company International, Paradox Interactive, GAMEVIL COM2US Group, Gameloft, Wizards of the Coast, Deep Silver and many more.

Read on to find out what awaits you at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2.

Tracks and speakers

From Monday to Friday, you’ll be able to select from a programme of great live video content full of expert insight and practical advice from over 200 speakers across nine themed conference tracks. Topics will range from practical tips on every aspect of development, essential UA and retention techniques, global trends, live ops, industry visions and values, esports, influencers, blockchain, PC, console and more.

You’ll be able to watch the tracks live or catch up with recorded videos in your own time - and if you’re online while the speakers are presenting, you’ll be able to interact live with them with questions and answers, much like a live event!

Notable speakers include:

Curve Digital , Stuart Dinsey

, Stuart Dinsey GAMEVIL COM2US USA , Kyu Lee

, Kyu Lee Koch Media / Deep Silver , Pierre Vinson

, Pierre Vinson No More Robots , Mike Rose

, Mike Rose Paradox Interactive , Dhaunae De Vir

, Dhaunae De Vir The Pokémon Company International , Kathy Carpenter

, Kathy Carpenter Wargaming, Tom Putzki

We have confirmed dozens more speakers already with more being added daily. The full track schedule is some way from being finalised, so make sure you stay up to date by bookmarking the official site for future updates.

Around the clock networking

As one of the expected 1,000+ virtual attendees, you will have access to our improved online meeting system for all five days of the conference, enabling you to search for the best contacts, connect with them and organise meetings at times that suit you.

Connecting with publishers and investors

Our ever-popular fringe events will also be returning to the digital realm during the week commencing June 8. Our Publisher SpeedMatch sessions pair developers, speed-dating style, with publishers. It’s a great opportunity to have first contact meetings with new prospects.

And for those seeking investment, you can find that online with the Investor Connector. Like the Publisher SpeedMatch, this curated event selects applicants for one-on-one meetings with investors and VCs looking to spend the right kind of money in the right sector. For developers looking for funding, apply here. For investors looking to get involved, fill out this form.

These events aren’t designed to close a deal, but they are wonderful opportunities to have a first contact meeting with publishers and investors to discuss your involvement with one another.

Big Indie Pitch

Celebrating new indie games without leaving the office! Our world-renowned indie pitching series, the Big Indie Pitch, joins the lineup for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital once again, enabling indie developers from all around the world the chance to pitch their games to a panel of industry experts for instant feedback and the possibility of winning editorial coverage worth thousands.

We are running two separate Big Indie Pitches for mobile developers, and PC & console developers.

Book your virtual ticket now

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2 is set to be even bigger and better than its debut, make sure you join us by booking your ticket now! Tickets are currently on sale with our Early Bird prices. Don’t miss out on this hugely subsidised ticket opportunity.

Because we know that indie developers have been hardest hit by the current global situation, we have reserved a selection of free tickets for small studios. If you think you qualify, please apply now.

Call for speakers

We’re inviting anyone interested in speaking at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2 to get in touch. If you’d like to share your expert insight with our global industry audience, be it a seminar or a panel debate, submit your proposal here. If you have any problems with the form, please email patty.toledo@steelmedianetwork.com.

We are also seeking speakers for our live events later this year, including Helsinki, Seattle and Jordan, so make sure you submit your proposal as soon as possible.