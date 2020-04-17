Mike Bithell launches a six-part episodic audiobook about space

He now heads up his own studio, working with a team of 20 to bring Volume, a modern day update of the Robin Hood legend, to next gen consoles and PC in 2015.

Mike Bithell is the writer, designer and coder of Thomas Was Alone, an indie game that started as a hobby project done around a day job in the game industry, and went on to sell a million copies.

Game dev extraordinaire Mike Bithell has unveiled his latest project - an episodic sci-fi audiobook.

Unveiled on Twitter with virtually no warning, as is Bithell's method, 'North Star Rising' will be released in chapters week by week and features a host of industry voices, including Rahul Kohli, Jayce Dias, Samantha Béart and Scroobius Pip.

The first episode is live on the project's website now and should be available on other podcast apps shortly. All episodes are free.

Busy busy

Bithell has been anything but quiet over the last year, releasing action-strategy title John Wick Hex in October 2019. And if you missed Quarantine Circular, the latest instalment in the Bithell's Circular series, perhaps now is a good time to take a look at that.

Our next games are a ways out, I wanted to write something about humanity and friendship and get it out now. So. Six weekly episodes, starting today. Two humans from 2020 find themselves on a space adventure, starring @SamanthaBeart @RahulKohli13 @Jayce_Face and @Scroobiuspipyo — Mike Bithell (@mikeBithell) April 16, 2020

