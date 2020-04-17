News

Mike Bithell launches a six-part episodic audiobook about space

Mike Bithell launches a six-part episodic audiobook about space
By , Editor - Influencer Update

Game dev extraordinaire Mike Bithell has unveiled his latest project - an episodic sci-fi audiobook.

Unveiled on Twitter with virtually no warning, as is Bithell's method, 'North Star Rising' will be released in chapters week by week and features a host of industry voices, including Rahul Kohli, Jayce Dias, Samantha Béart and Scroobius Pip.

The first episode is live on the project's website now and should be available on other podcast apps shortly. All episodes are free.

Busy busy

Bithell has been anything but quiet over the last year, releasing action-strategy title John Wick Hex in October 2019. And if you missed Quarantine Circular, the latest instalment in the Bithell's Circular series, perhaps now is a good time to take a look at that.

 This story first appeared on PCGamesInsider.biz.


Tags:
Danielle Partis
Danielle Partis
Editor - Influencer Update

Danielle Partis is Editor of InfluencerUpdate.biz. She was previously the lead content creator for TeamRock Games, as well as contributing to outlets such as Metal Hammer, both online and in-print. Prior to that, Danielle worked as a freelance PR consultant and freelance journalist for a number of outlets.

Related Articles

News Oct 23rd, 2017

Mike Bithell’s text-based adventure Subsurface Circular heads to the App Store

Interview May 12th, 2016

All eyes are on VR... so now's the time to launch elsewhere, says Mike Bithell

as News Oct 7th, 2015

Mike Bithell on the do's and don'ts of making indie games

as News Sep 2nd, 2015

What makes a game an "indie game"?

Interview Nov 11th, 2014

Mike Bithell on finding success from aesthetic polish not the exploitative parts of the F2P business

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies