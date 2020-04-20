Hot Five: How Roblox's CTO is adapting to remote work, Kabam soft-launches Disney Mirrorverse, and Mike Bithell launches an audiobook

To help you keep on top of a busy news cycle and the latest hot topics in mobile gaming, each week we round up the five most-read stories on PocketGamer.biz.

Read on and digest...

5. Mike Bithell launches a six-part episodic audiobook about space

Mike Bithell, one of the UK indie scene's shining stars, has announced that his next project will be a six-part episodic audiobook about space.

He's brought in some serious talent to help out, with the voices of Scroobius Pip, Rahul Kohli, Jayce Dias, and Samantha Béart joining him. And the whole thing will be free to boot.

4. Demiurge becomes an independent studio after its co-founder buys it back from Sega

Demiurge was originally sold to Sega back in 2015, but now it's co-founder has returned to snap up the studio once more and stop making mobile games.

The developer had made just three games for Sega, including Sega Heroes and Crazy Taxi Idle Tycoon, both of which are now being shut down because of the sale.

3. Slap Kings racked up the most mobile downloads in March 2020

Slap Kings by Lion Studios was the most downloaded mobile title in March 2020, according to Sensor Tower.

It took first place on Google Play alone and fourth on the App Store for downloads. Overall, the game was installed 35.6 million times. The United States accounted for 13.6 per cent of downloads, while 9.4 per cent came from India.

2. Kabam soft-launches action-RPG Disney Mirrorverse in the Philippines

Not content with having Marvel characters beat each other up, Kabam has now soft-launched an action-RPG with Disney characters beating things up called Disney Mirrorverse.

Currently available in the Philippines, it sees characters like Belle, Sully, and more wading into the action to smash and crush their enemies with their magic weapons and impressive physical strength, just like in the movies.

1. Remote Working: How Dan Sturman went from researcher to Roblox CTO

The world of work has changed, and our content has changed with it - where before we would simply ask about people's jobs, now we want to know how they're adapting to the challenge of remote work alongside it.

We had the distinct honour of speaking to Roblox CTO Dan Sturman about his challenges shifting to remote work, which is particularly interesting as he'd only got the job in January 2020...