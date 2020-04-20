News

Devolver Digital confirms Gris has exceeded one million sales

By , Staff Writer

Devolver Digital has revealed that its platform-adventure Gris has sold over one million copies worldwide.

As announced via Twitter, the game – developed by Spanish indie firm Nomada Studio – has reached the milestone over two years after it arrived on PC and Nintendo Switch.

Gris released on mobile devices in August 2019 before launching on PlayStation 4 later that same year.

Little problems

In January 2019, Facebook rejected the launch trailer ad for Gris. The social media platform claimed it contained a "sexually suggestive" scene, however, Devolver Digital claimed the refusal was "stupid."

Last November, the publisher accused self-care and habit tracker developer Fabulous of plagiarism, citing animations taken from Gris with evidence posted online. 


Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

