Devolver Digital confirms Gris has exceeded one million sales

Devolver Digital has revealed that its platform-adventure Gris has sold over one million copies worldwide.
As announced via Twitter, the game – developed by Spanish indie firm Nomada Studio – has reached the milestone over two years after it arrived on PC and Nintendo Switch.
Gris released on mobile devices in August 2019 before launching on PlayStation 4 later that same year.
Little problems
In January 2019, Facebook rejected the launch trailer ad for Gris. The social media platform claimed it contained a "sexually suggestive" scene, however, Devolver Digital claimed the refusal was "stupid."
Last November, the publisher accused self-care and habit tracker developer Fabulous of plagiarism, citing animations taken from Gris with evidence posted online.
We are thrilled to announce that GRIS has sold more than one million copies... crazy!! Thanks to our team, families, @devolverdigital and specially to all of you who made this possible pic.twitter.com/UOuHkaGt0m— Nomada Studio - G R I S (@nomadastudiobcn) April 19, 2020
Comments
Login to to leave a comment Or click here to register
Forgot password?
Password Reset
To reset your pass, please enter your email below and submit. Your new password will then be emailed to you.
You can change this pass at any time on the "edit profile" link when logged in.
Got your password?